Neymar already looking to extend his contract with PSG

Neymar’s father says the Brazil striker is already looking to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar da Silva Santos says in an interview published Monday that there is “a very big” likelihood his son will stay at the French club after his current contract ends. Neymar is in the second year of a five-year deal.

Neymar’s father, who is also his agent, says “we are already going for an extension with PSG.”

Neymar moved from Barcelona to PSG for 222 million euros (about $250 million) in 2017. The 27-year-old Brazilian is currently recovering from a foot injury and is expected return in April.