Newcastles’s head coach Eddie Howe addresses Ronaldo’s potential move rumours, shuts down all talk

Amid rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo’s chances of joining the Magpies on loan if they qualify for next season’s Champions League, Newcastle United Boss Eddie Howe has come forward to shut the talk.

Eddie Howe addressed the rumours upon being asked before Newcastle’s Premier League fixture with Arsenal.

Several reports have also emerged that show a clause in Ronaldo’s contract with Al-Nassr could shift him to the Magpies if they finish off as the top-four this season.

“The detail that is expected in CR7’s contract is that he can leave on loan to the English team. This would happen in the next season,” a Spanish media outlet has reported.

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday. It also gives the 37-year-old Ronaldo a massive payday in what could be the final contract of his career. Media reports have claimed the Portugal star could be earning up to $200 million a year from the deal, which would make him the highest-paid soccer player in history.

Nelo Vingada, former Portuguese coach of Saudi Arabia, has said a rather interesting comment on the issue.

“Ronaldo is at a stage where, more than money, more than the spotlight, he needs affection and recognition. Maybe he felt that Al Nassr was the right club for him. But when the time comes to surrender and to score, the assessment will be based on performance”, Vingada told Radio Renascenca.

“One of the good sides for Ronaldo is that he will add a lot of goals to his tally, although it is in a lesser expression championship. It is not as negative a step as it’s been made out to be. The enthusiasm, the joy, the fascination that he will bring, especially to the children, will, without a doubt, change the course of football history in Saudi Arabia. Because Ronaldo is a great name, he is a fantastic brand and he has that ability. I have no doubt that football will be different for the better and will surely attract many more players”, he said.

Vingada also said Ronaldo can still has something to offer to Portugal team if he is used smartly.

“It depends on the model and who the coach is, but I’m sure that, playing in position nine, Ronaldo can still help Portugal a lot. Especially because now he’s going to enter a phase where he’ll play regularly.”