From reel to real: Newcastle United sign Santiago Munoz in likeness to ‘Goal!’

Amidst a flurry of transfer deals on the deadline day, Newcastle United stole the headlines with a unique signing — Santiago Munoz, a name bearing striking similarity with the protagonist Santiago Munez of the 2005 film ‘Goal!’.

The Magpies confirmed the 18-month loan deal of the striker on Tuesday. “The 19-year-old, who was born in the United States, arrives from Mexican top-flight side Santos Laguna, where he made his debut last year and has scored three goals and claimed three assists in 13 league games,” said a statement.

“The deal includes an option to make Munoz’s move a permanent one.”

The big screen ➡️ Reality 👀 2005: In the movie “Goal”, Mexican star Santiago Muñez is signed by @NUFC 🎥 2021: Mexican talent Santiago Muñoz joins Newcastle United from @ClubSantosEn! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nepDuqoEWL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 31, 2021

But more than the details of the switch, the similarities with the plot of the film “Goal!” — also known as “Goal! The Dream Begins” — got fans and rivals alike excited. In the Danny Cannon-directed film, Newcastle United sign a young Mexican named Santiago Munez on a trial basis after he arrives in England.

In the climax of the film, Munez scores the winner against Liverpool, sealing his club’s qualification into the UEFA Champions League.

Munoz has so far played in one professional season in Mexico and will now set sight on the Premier League. At international level, he helped Mexico win the 2019 CONCACAF U17 Championships and was part of the squad which finished as runners-up at the 2019 Under-17 World Cup in Brazil.