Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Newcastle United reopen training centre after positive COVID-19 tests

The rising number of positive COVID-19 cases forced Newcastle United to lodge a request to postpone last Friday’s match at Aston Villa which was approved by the Premier League board.

By: Reuters | December 8, 2020 7:07:43 pm
Newcastle United FC, EPL, Soudi Arabia Bid, Football news, Newcastle EPLNewcastle United are currently 13th in the Premier League table. (File)

Newcastle United players will report for training at the club’s training centre on Tuesday, a week after it was closed because several players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The rising number of positive cases forced Newcastle to lodge a request to postpone last Friday’s league match at Aston Villa which was approved by the Premier League Board.

“Newcastle United’s players will train at the training centre today following a temporary closure last week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases,” the club said in a statement.

“Those who had tested positive will follow relevant protocols before returning.”

The match at Villa was the first Premier League fixture postponed because of COVID-19 since last season resumed in June.

Steve Bruce’s side, 13th in the table, are scheduled to host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

