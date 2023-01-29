scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Newcastle sign forward Gordon from Everton

British media reported Newcastle will pay up to 45 million pounds ($55.8 million) for the 21-year-old, who will bolster their attacking options as they push for a Champions League spot.

Everton's Anthony Gordon on the pitch before the match. (Reuters)

Newcastle United have completed the signing of forward Anthony Gordon from Premier League rivals Everton, both clubs said on Sunday.

“Since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me,” Gordon told Newcastle’s website.

“I think the fan base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they’re heading in the right direction.

View All
“I feel like it’s a really big step. People haven’t seen what I’m capable of yet. I think under the gaffer, and the way the club’s going, I can really excel here.”

Gordon, who has played for England at Under-21 level, made 65 league appearances for Everton, scoring seven goals.

Everton said Gordon had left after submitting a formal transfer request.

Gordon, Newcastle’s first signing of the January transfer window, becomes the second most expensive transfer in their history behind Alexander Isak, who they bought for 59 million pounds in August.

“I’m delighted to sign Anthony – he’s a top, top talent,” Newcastle coach Eddie Howe said.

“I’m really excited to work with him, to develop him, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do in a Newcastle shirt.”

Newcastle are third in the league table after 20 games and host Southampton in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 23:11 IST
