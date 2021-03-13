scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 13, 2021
Newcastle salvage 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in EPL

Lascelles powered home a last-gasp header to snatch a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park just as it looked as though Ollie Watkins’ 86th-minute effort, which looped in off unfortunate former Villa defender Ciaran Clark, plunged them deeper into the mire.

By: AP |
Updated: March 13, 2021 8:01:43 am
Aston Villa vs Newcastle, EPLAston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez fails to save the goal from Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles, right, during the English Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at the St James' Park stadium in Newcastle, England, Friday, March 12, 2021. (Stu Forster/Pool via AP)

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles rescued Newcastle at the death when he equalized in injury time to deny Aston Villa victory and rekindled hope of English Premier League survival on Friday.

Magpies coach Steve Bruce might have been left bemoaning his luck had his captain not intervened after substitute Jacob Murphy hit the crossbar minutes earlier. While his side has won only twice in 19 games in all competitions, it sits two points clear of the drop zone with 10 fixtures to play.

Highlights:

Aston Villa remained ninth.

On a night when he and counterpart coach Dean Smith might ordinarily have hoped the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin or Jack Grealish might have lit up the contest, it failed to ignite in their absence until the closing stages.

India lose first T20I by eight wickets
