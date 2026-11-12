New Zealand blank India 5-0 in friendly match

India’s losing streak against participating nations of the FIFA World Cup continued after Khalid Jamil’s men were thrashed 5-0 by New Zealand in the first of the two-match friendlies on Thursday. A Bijoy Varghese own goal in the 5th minute got India off to the worst possible start before Jesse Randall slammed in a brace in the 34th and 43rd minutes.

After half-time, Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood scored in the 57th minute before Lachlan Bayliss’ 74th-minute strike completed the rout. Most of the India senior team did not take part in the ongoing SAFF Championship, with India opting to send a second-string side in that tournament to prepare for the New Zealand series. But going by their performance, India still has a long way to go to mount a credible challenge to higher-ranked teams.