New Zealand blank India 5-0 in friendly match

India’s losing streak against participating nations of the FIFA World Cup continued after Khalid Jamil’s men were thrashed 5-0 by New Zealand in the first of the two-match friendlies on Thursday. A Bijoy Varghese own goal in the 5th minute got India off to the worst possible start before Jesse Randall slammed in a brace in the 34th and 43rd minutes.
After half-time, Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood scored in the 57th minute before Lachlan Bayliss’ 74th-minute strike completed the rout. Most of the India senior team did not take part in the ongoing SAFF Championship, with India opting to send a second-string side in that tournament to prepare for the New Zealand series. But going by their performance, India still has a long way to go to mount a credible challenge to higher-ranked teams.
In the September/October international window, India had played three friendlies against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay– with all three nations having participated in the 2026 World Cup. Due to these high-profile friendlies, India had withdrawn from the ASEAN Cup.
The friendlies started on a positive note with the Blue Tigers holding Panama to a 1-1 draw in Bengaluru. But things took a downturn against Brazil and Uruguay, with India getting thrashed 4-0 and 6-1 respectively in Kolkata.
India have come into the New Zealand series without veteran goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who was dropped from the team. They’ll next face the All Whites at the One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch on Sunday (November 15)
India’s 23-player squad for FIFA men’s international friendlies:
Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Som Kumar, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Naorem.
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jithin MS, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Tomba Singh Haobam.
Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Edmund Lalrindika, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Muhammad Suhail, Ryan Williams.