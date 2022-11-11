scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Netherlands World Cup squad: Injured Memphis Depay and teenager Xavi Simons selected

Xavi Simons, 19, has made a strong impression since his move from Paris St Germain to PSV Eindhoven this summer .

Netherlands' Memphis Depay celebrates his goal against Austria in UEFA Euro 2020. (Twitter/Memphis Depay)

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal included injured Barcelona forward Memphis Depay and uncapped teenager Xavi Simons in his 26-man squad for the World Cup, but left out veteran goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.

Depay has not played since limping off during the Netherlands’ Nations League match against Poland on Sept. 22, and has played less than 150 minutes for Barcelona this season. But Van Gaal had already said his top scorer would be certain of a place as long as there was a chance of him playing during the tournament. Xavi Simons, 19, has made a strong impression since his move from Paris St Germain to PSV Eindhoven this summer, scoring eight goals in 13 league matches.

Van Gaal sprung a surprise in goal by leaving out 33-year-old Cillessen, who rejoined his old club NEC Nijmegen from Valencia this summer in the hope of reviving his international career.
Squad:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen), Remko Pasveer (Ajax Amsterdam)
Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munchen), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)
Midfielders: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta Bergamo), Marten de Roon (Atalanta Bergamo), Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax)
Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Vincent Janssen (Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noah Lang (Club Brugge), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas)

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 06:49:47 pm
