FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Netherlands vs USA starting XI, team news announced

FIFA World Cup 2022 Netherlands vs USA Live Scorecard: The United States is trying to get to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002 and continues to delight the American audience, which has tuned into the first three matches in record numbers. A win against the Netherlands might be enough to convince fans back at home that the United States can, indeed, compete on the biggest stage in soccer. The United States is winless in its last 11 World Cup games against European teams, a streak that includes five losses and six draws. On Saturday, the Americans face a Dutch squad that, like several other World Cup teams at this tournament, is battling the flu. The bug ran through the US squad last week.
Meanwhile, Netherlands midfielder Cody Gapko is trying to become the first player from his country to score in four straight World Cup matches, and the Dutch team is on an 18-game winning streak that the United States is determined to snap.
NETHERLANDS XI: Noppert; Dumfries, Timber, Van Dijk, Aké, Blind; De Roon, De Jong; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay.
USA XI: Turner; Robinson, Ream, Zimmerman, Dest; Musah, Adams, McKennie; Pulisic, Ferreira, Weah.
The United States and the Netherlands have met five times with the Dutch winning four. The Americans won their last meeting 4-3 in 2015.
The Americans have several Dutch ties. U.S. sporting director Earnie Stewart grew up in the Netherlands, as did current right back Sergiño Dest. “It’s going to be a pretty fun one, playing against the country I was born in,” Dest said. “I know almost every single guy over there.” Dest was teammates with the Dutch defender Daley Blind at Ajax before moving to Barcelona and then AC Milan. USA Coach Gregg Berhalter also has a connection. “I went to Holland just out of university and (was) totally unprepared for professional level soccer,” Berhalter said Friday. “If I wasn't in Holland, I don’t think I would have had that building that really helped shape my ideas.”
Head coach Louis van Gaal acknowledged that several of his players in his squad suffering from “flu symptoms”. “If it goes around in the group, it is worrying,” Van Gaal told NOS, adding that “there are not fifteen or so. In principle, everyone is fit and available.” According to a report in AD, Frenkie de Jong and Marten de Roon are among those feeling under the weather.
United States reached the knockout stage by finishing second behind England in Group B, beating Iran and drawing with England and Wales. The United States are returning to the World Cup after failing to qualify for Russia 2018. Defender DeAndre Yedlin is the only player in the U.S. squad with any World Cup experience.
The Netherlands play the United States in the last 16 at the World Cup in Doha on Saturday. Netherlands have been World Cup runners-up three times - in 1974, 1978, and 2010 - but have yet to win it. They secured a spot in the Round of 16 by finishing top of Group A and are unbeaten in their last 18 games after their elimination at Euro 2020. Who will emerge victorious tonight ? Stay tuned for live updates