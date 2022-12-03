scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Netherlands vs USA starting XI, team news announced

World Cup 2022 Live Updates, Netherlands vs USA: NED vs USA round of 16 live from Khalifa International Stadium, Doha.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 3, 2022 7:35:32 pm
FIFA World Cup 2022 | World Cup 2022 | FIFA 2022 |  Netherlands vs USA | Round of 16Netherlands vs USA Live Updates: Netherlands to take on USA.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Netherlands vs USA Live Scorecard: The United States is trying to get to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002 and continues to delight the American audience, which has tuned into the first three matches in record numbers. A win against the Netherlands might be enough to convince fans back at home that the United States can, indeed, compete on the biggest stage in soccer. The United States is winless in its last 11 World Cup games against European teams, a streak that includes five losses and six draws. On Saturday, the Americans face a Dutch squad that, like several other World Cup teams at this tournament, is battling the flu. The bug ran through the US squad last week.

Meanwhile, Netherlands midfielder Cody Gapko is trying to become the first player from his country to score in four straight World Cup matches, and the Dutch team is on an 18-game winning streak that the United States is determined to snap.

NETHERLANDS XI: Noppert; Dumfries, Timber, Van Dijk, Aké, Blind; De Roon, De Jong; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay.

USA XI: Turner; Robinson, Ream, Zimmerman, Dest; Musah, Adams, McKennie; Pulisic, Ferreira, Weah.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Follow Netherlands vs USA live action from Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan below

19:23 (IST)03 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Netherlands Starting XI

Noppert; Dumfries, Timber, van Dijk, Ake, Blind; De Roon, De Jong; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay.

19:22 (IST)03 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: USA Starting XI
19:10 (IST)03 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Previous meeting

The United States and the Netherlands have met five times with the Dutch winning four. The Americans won their last meeting 4-3 in 2015.

19:06 (IST)03 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: American ties with the Dutch

The Americans have several Dutch ties. U.S. sporting director Earnie Stewart grew up in the Netherlands, as did current right back Sergiño Dest. “It’s going to be a pretty fun one, playing against the country I was born in,” Dest said. “I know almost every single guy over there.” Dest was teammates with the Dutch defender Daley Blind at Ajax before moving to Barcelona and then AC Milan. USA Coach  Gregg Berhalter also has a connection. “I went to Holland just out of university and (was) totally unprepared for professional level soccer,” Berhalter said Friday. “If I wasn't in Holland, I don’t think I would have had that building that really helped shape my ideas.”

19:04 (IST)03 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Netherlands facing flu outbreak

Head coach Louis van Gaal acknowledged that several of his players in his squad suffering from “flu symptoms”. “If it goes around in the group, it is worrying,” Van Gaal told NOS, adding that “there are not fifteen or so. In principle, everyone is fit and available.” According to a report in AD, Frenkie de Jong and Marten de Roon are among those feeling under the weather.

19:03 (IST)03 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: USA eye history tonight

United States reached the knockout stage by finishing second behind England in Group B, beating Iran and drawing with England and Wales.  The United States are returning to the World Cup after failing to qualify for Russia 2018. Defender DeAndre Yedlin is the only player in the U.S. squad with any World Cup experience.

18:46 (IST)03 Dec 2022
FIFA World Cup Live: Hello and Welcome

The Netherlands play the United States in the last 16 at the World Cup in Doha on Saturday.  Netherlands have been World Cup runners-up three times - in 1974, 1978, and 2010 - but have yet to win it. They secured a spot in the Round of 16 by finishing top of Group A and are unbeaten in their last 18 games after their elimination at Euro 2020. Who will emerge victorious tonight ? Stay tuned for live updates

Netherlands vs USA: Time for ‘soccer’ to take centrestage

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter with Christian Pulisic as Weston McKennie applauds fans. (REUTERS/Paul Childs)

During their goalless group-stage draw against England, a chant constantly emerged from the USA faithful: “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!”

The USMNT have been quietly promising this tournament. They are yet to concede a non-penalty goal, look well-drilled in midfield, have controlled major chunks of games, and have shown bright sparks going forward.

Captain Tyler Adams has been brilliantly assured on the pitch just as he has been off it, and the likes of Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah have shown promise. Even Christian Pulisic, on the fringes at Chelsea, has looked sharp – his bravery came to the fore in getting the winner against Iran that guaranteed US progress to the knockouts. (READ MORE)

FIFA World Cup: As Australia face Argentina in last 16, Socceroos hope Maradona’s prophecy comes true

Socceroos fans celebrate a goal scored by Australia as they watch Australia play Denmark in the FIFA World Cup, at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia. (AP)

“Your tears of sadness today will be tears of joy sometime soon.”

Those were the words of former Argentina captain Diego Maradona in November 1993, on an Argentinean TV show, speaking to his Australian counterpart, Paul Wade a day after their game. Argentina had managed to win the two-legged World Cup qualifier tie 2-1 courtesy of an own goal from Alex Tobin in Buenos Aires after a 1-1 tie in Sydney. The defeat denied Australia a ticket to their second World Cup and just hours later captain Wade and assistant coach Raul Blanco were invited on a local TV show, as he recalled with the Sydney Morning Herald recently.

Everyone in the studio, who were used to watching their best football stars lead lavish lifestyles, had been taken aback when the Socceroos captain would share that earned only $5000 a season. Which is when the call came from the biggest footballer of that era, and arguably of all time. (READ MORE)

