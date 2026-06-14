Netherlands vs Japan Live, FIFA World Cup 2026: NED look to avoid upset by giant killers JPN

Netherlands vs Japan FIFA World Cup Live: NED take on JPN in the World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Netherlands vs Japan Match Live: Netherlands will be looking to avoid an upset against Asian powerhouse Japan when the two teams face off in Arlington late Sunday night. The Dutch will be wary of Japan’s tournament record with the Asian side defeating Germany and Spain in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup.

The Dutch have big names in their lineup with Virgil van Djik, Denzel Dumpfries, Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong and Cody Gakpo to just name a few and they’ll be looking to start their campaign off to a positive start. Holland are three-time World Cup finalists but have always been the bridesmaids, losing in all 3 occasions.

Story continues below this ad Japan, meanwhile, will line up with Takefuso Kubo who was branded the Japanese Messi in what seems like ages ago but he still has that spark that makes him the Asian side’s most potent weapon. The Samurai Blue, playing their 8th straight World Cup will look to progress further than the Round of 16 this time after losing to Croatia last time. FOLLOW NED vs JPN FIFA WORLD CUP LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES BELOW