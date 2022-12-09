Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA WC 2022 live score updates: 1978 World Cup finalists meet in quarterfinal

Netherlands vs Argentina (NED vs ARG) Live Football Score Streaming Online: The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal stage will be host to the 1978 final as the Netherlands go up against Argentina at the Lusail Stadium. Having topped their respective groups, both the teams go into the final eight as evenly matched.
For a team that came into the tournament on a 36-game unbeaten run, Argentina look unusually fragile. They opened their campaign with a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia, and have looked uneasy in each of their games since, despite winning all of them.
Invariably, the main problem area seems to be their reliance on Lionel Messi. Tournament football teams are usually well-organised and structured, relying on individual talent to provide moments of brilliance. The problem for Argentina, however, is that with a Copa America triumph and a very solid build-up that led to them gaining favourite status, this is exactly what they had promised not to be. That unlike other versions of the Albiceleste, they are no longer the ‘Lionel Messi team’.
The 35-year-old’s glittering performances have taken the Albiceleste into the final eight. They will, however, need to be a sum of their parts if they are to go further in the tournament.
Read more: Lionel Messi has carried his side to the quarterfinals. Will his side carry him over the line now?
Wary about revealing details of the grand how-to-stop-Messi plan, the Netherlands’s coach Van Gaal would however reveal one detail. On who play-acted Messi’s role in the drills planned to stop the great Argentine footballer.
It was Noa Lang.
"I can tell you that," said Van Gaal. ”Because that has no influence on the announcement of the tactical plan. Noa [Lang] also thought it was logical that he could simulate Messi. So that's great,” the coach laughed.
He also talked about his scouts have been studying Messi. “We have three scouts here who followed Argentina at the tournament and normally we get three scouting reports. So you can use some of that and of course I also watched an Argentina match and Danny Blind at least three or four. And then we make a plan.”
He then made an interesting observation about Argentina’s playing style against Poland.
“I found it remarkable that Argentina played against Poland in three different systems. Maybe they wanted to try something. We are of course the Netherlands and if you look at the results against Argentina, it is fairly equal.”
