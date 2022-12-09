Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA WC 2022 live score updates: 1978 World Cup finalists meet in quarterfinal

Dutch player Noa Lang acted as Messi in simulation of tactical plan, reveals Van Goal, the coach

Wary about revealing details of the grand how-to-stop-Messi plan, the Netherlands’s coach Van Gaal would however reveal one detail. On who play-acted Messi’s role in the drills planned to stop the great Argentine footballer.

It was Noa Lang.



"I can tell you that," said Van Gaal. ”Because that has no influence on the announcement of the tactical plan. Noa [Lang] also thought it was logical that he could simulate Messi. So that's great,” the coach laughed.

He also talked about his scouts have been studying Messi. “We have three scouts here who followed Argentina at the tournament and normally we get three scouting reports. So you can use some of that and of course I also watched an Argentina match and Danny Blind at least three or four. And then we make a plan.”

He then made an interesting observation about Argentina’s playing style against Poland.

“I found it remarkable that Argentina played against Poland in three different systems. Maybe they wanted to try something. We are of course the Netherlands and if you look at the results against Argentina, it is fairly equal.”