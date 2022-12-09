Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA WC 2022 highlights: Argentina beat the Netherlands 3-4 on penalties, advance to semis

Netherlands vs Argentina (NED vs ARG) highlights: Ultimately, after the scores were level at 2-2 following extra time, Argentina prevailed in the penalty shootout 4-3. And Messi’s dream to win the World Cup lived on. Goalkeeper Emi Martinez ensured that with spectacular saves in a tense tie-breaker.
In the intervening moments of this World Cup classic, there were 13 yellow cards, a Messi assist for the ages, a creative Dutch free-kick in the 100th minute to force extra time, which wasn’t enough to separate the two royalties of international football.
Lineups: Netherlands: Noppert; Timber, van Dijk, Aké; Dumfries, de Jong, de Roon, Blind; Gakpo; Bergwijn, Depay; Argentina: E. Martínez; Romero, Otamendi, L. Martínez; Molina, De Paul, E. Fernández, Mac Allister, Acuña; Messi, Álvarez
In an ill-tempered tie, Argentina win via tie-breaker after Messi's pass of the tournament, Wout Weghorst's brace for the Dutch and Emi Martinez's heroics in shootout; will face Croatia in semifinals.
That was a proper heart numbing match, wasn't it? Argentina taking a 2-0 lead, and then conceding two late in the second half. Goalless extra time. Penalties. Martinez saving the first two spot kicks, Argentina taking a 2-0 lead. The Dutch hitting the next three. Enzo Fernandez missing Argentina's fourth. And then, at last, Lautaro Martinez putting in the winning penalty.
Argentina make it to another World Cup semifinal. Lionel Messi makes it to another World Cup semifinal.
Lautaro Martinez SCORES AND ARGENTINA ARE THROUGH TO THE SEMIFINALS!
NED 3-4 ARG
And he rolls it in for the Netherlands. Argentina have one in hand.
NED 3-3 ARG
And the number 24 hits it wide to the left. The drama goes on at the Lusail.
NED 2-3 ARG
And the goalscorer for the Dutch on the night converts.
NED 2-3 ARG
And he converts. Argentina with a 3/3.
NED 1-3 ARG
Teun Koopmeiners steps up and scores. The Dutch put one back in.
NED 1-2 ARG
And he scores to Noppert's right. Argentina have a two goal cushion.
NED 0-2 ARG
Steven Berghuis's attempt is saved. Another one from Martinez. WOW!
NED 0-1 ARG
The Argentina skipper steps up and calmly puts it past Noppert. Advantage Argentina.
NED 0-1 ARG
Virgil van Dijk steps forward to take the first kick.....and his attempt is SAVED by Emi Martinez to his right.
NED 0-0 ARG
Argentina were one foot into the semifinals after that Messi penalty and here they are prepping for a penalty shootout after Wout Weghorst scored two for the Dutch coming off the bench. No goals in extra time and for the fourth time at this World Cup, penalties will decide a winner.
NED 2-2 ARG
Enzo Fernandez goes at goal from outside the Dutch box and hits the post to the right of Noppert. As close as it could've been.
NED 2-2 ARG
Berghuis finds oceans of space on the right to cross the ball in, and he does so, but Martinez grabs it and distributes quickly for an Argentina counter that ends with Martinez taking a shot from the edge of the box that needs saving from Noppert.
NED 2-2 ARG
Sriram Veera: Van Gaal has brought in Noa Lang. Interestingly, before the game, it was Lang who play-acting as Leo Messi in the drills organised by Netherlands coach to stop Messi.
"I can tell you that," said Van Gaal. ”Because that has no influence on the announcement of the tactical plan. Noa [Lang] also thought it was logical that he could simulate Messi. So that's great,” the coach laughed.
Will Lang get to leave a lasting impact on the real game?
NED 2-2 ARG
Di Maria zips round the back on the right and arrows a cutback towards Lautaro Martinez, whose sweet first-time shot hits Van Dijk and flies behind for a corner.
NED 2-2 ARG
Cody Gakpo comes off for Noa Noëll Lang, who makes his first World Cup appearance, and what a time to make it!
NED 2-2 ARG
Yellow comes out of the ref's pocket once again. Germán Alejo Pezzella booked.
Meanwhile, Argentina make one last throw of the dice, bringing Lisandro Martinez off for Angel Di Maria to come into the attack.
NED 2-2 ARG