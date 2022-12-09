scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA WC 2022 highlights: Argentina beat the Netherlands 3-4 on penalties, advance to semis

Netherlands vs Argentina (NED vs ARG) highlights: ARG best NED 4-3 on penalties.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 10, 2022 7:08:09 am
Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrates with fans at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP).

Netherlands vs Argentina (NED vs ARG) highlights: Ultimately, after the scores were level at 2-2 following extra time, Argentina prevailed in the penalty shootout 4-3. And Messi’s dream to win the World Cup lived on. Goalkeeper Emi Martinez ensured that with spectacular saves in a tense tie-breaker.

In the intervening moments of this World Cup classic, there were 13 yellow cards, a Messi assist for the ages, a creative Dutch free-kick in the 100th minute to force extra time, which wasn’t enough to separate the two royalties of international football.

Lineups: Netherlands: Noppert; Timber, van Dijk, Aké; Dumfries, de Jong, de Roon, Blind; Gakpo; Bergwijn, Depay; Argentina: E. Martínez; Romero, Otamendi, L. Martínez; Molina, De Paul, E. Fernández, Mac Allister, Acuña; Messi, Álvarez

Follow Netherlands vs Argentina (NED vs ARG) highlights below

Live Blog

Netherlands vs Argentina Live Football Score Online and Updates: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, NED vs ARG live action below.

03:44 (IST)10 Dec 2022
Netherlands vs Argentina: As it happened

In an ill-tempered tie, Argentina win via tie-breaker after Messi's pass of the tournament, Wout Weghorst's brace for the Dutch and Emi Martinez's heroics in shootout; will face Croatia in semifinals.

Read more: Messi’s World Cup dream lives on as Argentina beat Netherlands in a World Cup epic

03:41 (IST)10 Dec 2022
That winning a penalty shootout smile!
03:32 (IST)10 Dec 2022
Argentina advance!

GEEZ!

That was a proper heart numbing match, wasn't it? Argentina taking a 2-0 lead, and then conceding two late in the second half. Goalless extra time. Penalties. Martinez saving the first two spot kicks, Argentina taking a 2-0 lead. The Dutch hitting the next three. Enzo Fernandez missing Argentina's fourth. And then, at last, Lautaro Martinez putting in the winning penalty.

Argentina make it to another World Cup semifinal. Lionel Messi makes it to another World Cup semifinal.

03:26 (IST)10 Dec 2022
Martinez to take Argentina's fifth!

Lautaro Martinez SCORES AND ARGENTINA ARE THROUGH TO THE SEMIFINALS!

NED 3-4 ARG

03:25 (IST)10 Dec 2022
Luuk De Jong to take the fifth for Holland

And he rolls it in for the Netherlands. Argentina have one in hand.

NED 3-3 ARG

03:24 (IST)10 Dec 2022
Fernandez to take Argentina's fourth!

And the number 24 hits it wide to the left. The drama goes on at the Lusail.

NED 2-3 ARG

03:24 (IST)10 Dec 2022
Weghorst to take Holland's fourth!

And the goalscorer for the Dutch on the night converts.

NED 2-3 ARG

03:23 (IST)10 Dec 2022
Montiel with the third for Argentina!

And he converts. Argentina with a 3/3.

NED 1-3 ARG

03:22 (IST)10 Dec 2022
Netherlands' third

Teun Koopmeiners steps up and scores. The Dutch put one back in.

NED 1-2 ARG

03:21 (IST)10 Dec 2022
Paredes to take Argentina's 2nd!

And he scores to Noppert's right. Argentina have a two goal cushion.

NED 0-2 ARG

03:20 (IST)10 Dec 2022
Berghuis to take the Dutch's 2nd!

Steven Berghuis's attempt is saved. Another one from Martinez. WOW!

NED 0-1 ARG

03:20 (IST)10 Dec 2022
Messi to take Argentina's first!

The Argentina skipper steps up and calmly puts it past Noppert. Advantage Argentina.

NED 0-1 ARG

03:18 (IST)10 Dec 2022
Netherlands to take the first kick!

Virgil van Dijk steps forward to take the first kick.....and his attempt is SAVED by Emi Martinez to his right.

NED 0-0 ARG

03:16 (IST)10 Dec 2022
PENALTIES IT IS!

UNREAL!

UNREAL!

Argentina were one foot into the semifinals after that Messi penalty and here they are prepping for a penalty shootout after Wout Weghorst scored two for the Dutch coming off the bench. No goals in extra time and for the fourth time at this World Cup, penalties will decide a winner.

NED 2-2 ARG

03:14 (IST)10 Dec 2022
120': OFF THE POST!

OH MY WORD!

Enzo Fernandez goes at goal from outside the Dutch box and hits the post to the right of Noppert. As close as it could've been.

NED 2-2 ARG

03:12 (IST)10 Dec 2022
118': End to end stuff

Berghuis finds oceans of space on the right to cross the ball in, and he does so, but Martinez grabs it and distributes quickly for an Argentina counter that ends with Martinez taking a shot from the edge of the box that needs saving from Noppert. 

NED 2-2 ARG

03:11 (IST)10 Dec 2022
116': Van Gaal's Messi simulation

Sriram Veera: Van Gaal has brought in Noa Lang. Interestingly, before the game, it was Lang who play-acting as Leo Messi in the drills organised by Netherlands coach to stop Messi.

"I can tell you that," said Van Gaal. ”Because that has no influence on the announcement of the tactical plan. Noa [Lang] also thought it was logical that he could simulate Messi. So that's great,” the coach laughed.

Will Lang get to leave a lasting impact on the real game?

NED 2-2 ARG

03:10 (IST)10 Dec 2022
114': Chance for Argentina, Martinez unable to get it on target

Di Maria zips round the back on the right and arrows a cutback towards Lautaro Martinez, whose sweet first-time shot hits Van Dijk and flies behind for a corner. 

NED 2-2 ARG

03:07 (IST)10 Dec 2022
112': Netherlands make a change

Cody Gakpo comes off for Noa Noëll Lang, who makes his first World Cup appearance, and what a time to make it!

NED 2-2 ARG

03:06 (IST)10 Dec 2022
111': The foul count, the card count keeps rising

Yellow comes out of the ref's pocket once again. Germán Alejo Pezzella booked.

Meanwhile, Argentina make one last throw of the dice, bringing Lisandro Martinez off for Angel Di Maria to come into the attack.

NED 2-2 ARG

Lionel Messi has carried his side to the quarterfinals. Will his side carry him over the line now?

Lionel Messi with teammates celebrate after the match as Argentina progress to the quarter finals. (REUTERS/Pedro Nunes)

Argentina were on the verge of an early exit when Messi came up with a moment of magic in their group-stage game against Mexico, scoring a belter from outside the box. Against Poland and Australia – Messi scoring yet another hard-to-execute strike and typically making it look easy in the latter fixture – the 35-year-old was his side’s greatest creative outlet.

He would come deep to receive the ball, spray passes into open spaces in the wide areas, drop his shoulder to beat a few players and create space, and go on a few dizzying runs with the ball. Without him, however, Lionel Scaloni’s side have shown an alarmingly low level of creativity on the ball. So much so that, if the Dutch can effectively mark Messi out of the game, on the evidence of the past four games, it seems almost impossible that Argentina will be able to create any goal threat at all. [Read more]

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 09-12-2022 at 11:03:49 pm
