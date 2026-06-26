Netherlands have reached every WC R16 since 1974. Morocco intend to end that

Kansas City was drenched in fluorescent orange. For Tunisia, already eliminated after conceding nine goals in two games, this was a chance to finish with something. They were given 180 seconds before that hope began to fade.

The Netherlands needed only to avoid being overtaken by Japan’s goal difference against Sweden to top Group F. They did not need to win. They won anyway.

Denzel Dumfries drove a low ball across the face of goal in the third minute. Ellyes Skhiri, Tunisia’s captain, got there first and turned it into his own net, the 12th own goal of this tournament, equalling the most ever recorded at a World Cup. Before the seventh minute it was two. Virgil Van Dijk headed a Reijnders free kick across the box and Brian Brobbey, reacting quickest, half-volleyed his third goal of the tournament past a helpless Aymen Dahmen. Two-nil in seven minutes. Given what had happened to Tunisia across this tournament, that was no surprise.