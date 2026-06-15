How Kamada became Japan’s unlikely hero in World Cup classic vs Netherlands

Daichi Kamada did not know much about the goal. By the time the ball brushed his forehead in the 88th minute and looped beyond Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, the Japanese midfielder was surrounded by teammates, substitutes and a pocket of supporters who sensed they had witnessed something larger than a late equaliser.

For more than a decade, Kamada’s career has unfolded largely in Germany, far from the spotlight that follows Japanese stars such as Takefusa Kubo. He built his reputation at Eintracht Frankfurt, helped the club win the Europa League in 2022 and became one of the first Japanese attacking midfielders to thrive in a major European league as a creator rather than simply a hard-working runner. In many ways, his journey mirrors modern Japanese football itself: understated, intelligent and increasingly impossible to ignore.

On Sunday night in Dallas, Kamada provided the final touch as Japan twice came from behind to earn a thrilling 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in one of the most compelling matches of the World Cup’s opening week.

The contest had been billed as a meeting between two ambitious football nations seeking new ground. The Netherlands are still chasing the World Cup title that has eluded them despite three appearances in the final. Japan, meanwhile, have become Asia’s standard-bearers and continue their pursuit of a first quarter-final appearance. By the final whistle, both had offered evidence that they could yet go deep into this tournament.

For 45 minutes, however, caution trumped ambition.

The Netherlands controlled possession but resisted the urge to overcommit, wary of Japan’s pace in transition. Japan, meanwhile, remained compact and disciplined, preferring patience over adventure. The clearest moments belonged to the Dutch and the busiest player on the field was Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

Born in the United States to a Ghanaian father and Japanese mother, Suzuki has long been regarded as one of Asia’s brightest goalkeeping prospects. Against a Dutch side boasting Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven and Cody Gakpo, he repeatedly justified that reputation. He denied Donyell Malen, reacted sharply to a powerful header and commanded his area confidently whenever orange shirts converged around the penalty box.

At the interval, the game remained scoreless but the balance of play favoured the Netherlands.

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The breakthrough arrived six minutes after the restart. A Ryan Gravenberch delivery found Virgil van Dijk, whose powerful finish finally broke Japanese resistance. It seemed an inevitable reward for Dutch pressure.

Yet Japan have made a habit of refusing scripts written by others.

Just six minutes later, Keito Nakamura restored parity after exploiting a rare lapse in the Dutch defence. The equaliser injected belief into the Japanese side and transformed the rhythm of the match.

Keito Nakamura (left) celebrates after scoring Japan’s opening goal with teammate Daichi Kamada during the World Cup Group F match against the Netherlands. (AP Photo/Jessica Tobias) Keito Nakamura (left) celebrates after scoring Japan’s opening goal with teammate Daichi Kamada during the World Cup Group F match against the Netherlands. (AP Photo/Jessica Tobias)

The Dutch responded impressively. In the 64th minute, Crysencio Summerville curled a superb effort beyond Suzuki to restore their advantage. The finish appeared decisive. Ronald Koeman’s side looked stronger physically, more comfortable in possession and increasingly likely to see out the contest.

Instead, Japan kept coming.

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Without injured captain Wataru Endo, they continued to press and probe, carrying the confidence of a side that has spent recent years defeating established powers and shedding any lingering inferiority complex. The Dutch backline, so comfortable for much of the evening, suddenly found itself being asked new questions.

Their reward arrived two minutes from time.

A corner was swung into a crowded Dutch penalty area. Substitute Koki Ogawa rose highest and powered a header across goal. As the ball flashed through a sea of bodies, it appeared destined to drift harmlessly beyond the far post. Then came the slightest intervention. Kamada, stationed near the goalmouth, glanced the ball with his forehead, altering its path just enough to take it beyond Verbruggen.

The Netherlands had led twice and failed to win. Japan had fallen behind twice and refused to lose.

The draw leaves both teams well placed in a group that also contains Sweden and Tunisia. More importantly, it offered a glimpse of why both arrived in North America with ambitions beyond merely reaching the knockout rounds. The Netherlands remain one of football’s great unfinished World Cup stories. Japan increasingly look like a nation ready to move beyond the role of dangerous outsider.

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For long periods, the Dutch looked the more polished side. They controlled possession, created the clearer chances and twice appeared to have the game won. Yet Japan matched them for belief, organisation and resilience. By the end, the result felt fair and the contest felt significant.

The World Cup is only days old, but in Dallas it may already have found its first classic. Four goals, two comebacks, a breakthrough performance from Suzuki and a late intervention from Kamada combined to produce a match worthy of the occasion.