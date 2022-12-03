scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Netherlands facing flu outbreak before USA match

The Netherlands squad didn’t do any 11-v-11 drills in the build-up to the USA game.

Frankie de Jong of the Netherlands, is feeling under the weather.

Three-time World Cup runners-up Netherlands take on the United States in the last 16 at the World Cup in Doha on Saturday.

The Dutch are unbeaten in their last 18 games after their elimination at Euro 2020.

However, before their crucial encounter, head coach Louis van Gaal acknowledged that several of his players in his squad suffering from “flu symptoms”.

“If it goes around in the group, it is worrying,” Van Gaal told NOS, adding that “there are not fifteen or so. In principle, everyone is fit and available.”

However, the Netherlands team skipped a training session on Friday and missed their usual 11 vs. 11 training session drills.

According to a report in AD, Frenkie de Jong and Marten de Roon are among those feeling under the weather.

“I gave them a day of rest. With this group, they communicate that to me. I listen to my players,” added Van Gaal.

Louis van Gaal also said that the Netherlands will not underestimate the United States.

“The USA has demonstrated that it has an excellent team, I would even say one of the best teams, a team that is fine-tuned (but) it’s nothing we can’t overcome,” Van Gaal said before adding, “The USA that is a very energetic squad, they have physically strong players and that is tough for any opponent, and you can tell from their results, but we will do everything we can to win and to beat USA, that’s it.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 05:18:55 pm
