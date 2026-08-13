Netherlands announce Spain and Barcelona legend Xavi as head coach

Spanish football icon Xavi Hernandez was on Wednesday named head coach of the Netherlands, making him the national team’s first manager born outside the country in almost five decades.
A legend at Barcelona, Xavi played for the Spain squad that defeated the Dutch in the 2010 World Cup final, a loss that handed the Netherlands their third loss in a final. He has signed a contract with the KNVB that lasts through to the 2030 World Cup.
Following the departure of Ronald Koeman after the World Cup, 46-year-old Xavi has stepped in to replace him. The former Barcelona coach had been without a managerial role since May 2024. Coincidentally, Xavi also replaced Koeman at Barcelona after his exit in October of 2021.
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Before Xavi’s arrival, the last foreign born individual to lead the Dutch squad was Ernst Happel, who held the position between 1977 and 1978.
Speaking on his appointment, the former midfielder spoke of the influence great Dutch players had during his early years at Barcelona. “It is a great honour to become head coach of the Netherlands national team. As someone who was developed at the FC Barcelona academy, with strong influences from, among others, Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels, I feel a special connection to Dutch football. You could say I am, in a way, a son of Dutch football,” he said. “Other great coaches, especially Louis van Gaal, under whom I made my debut at Barcelona, and Frank Rijkaard, also played an important role in shaping me as a player and coach, he added.
Xavi continued, “The Netherlands has a rich football culture and a clear vision that strongly appeals to me: attacking football, based on possession, with creativity, passion and conviction.”
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The Netherlands were linked with former Portugal manager Roberto Martinez before Xavi was announced. Speaking on his signing, Director of Football and former player Nigel de Jong said, “Xavi has experienced and won everything as a player, including a World Cup, multiple league titles and Champions League titles.”
He added, “Xavi believes in these core principles and has embraced them and made them his own. All of that, combined with his personality and the way he connects with players and brings the best out of a group, makes him the right choice for the coming years.”