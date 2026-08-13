Netherlands announce Spain and Barcelona legend Xavi as head coach

Xavi has signed a contract with the KNVB that lasts through to the 2030 World Cup. (Reuters Photo)

Spanish football icon Xavi Hernandez was on Wednesday named head coach of the Netherlands, making him the national team’s first manager born outside the country in almost five decades.

A legend at Barcelona, Xavi played for the Spain squad that defeated the Dutch in the 2010 World Cup final, a loss that handed the Netherlands their third loss in a final. He has signed a contract with the KNVB that lasts through to the 2030 World Cup.

Following the departure of Ronald Koeman after the World Cup, 46-year-old Xavi has stepped in to replace him. The former Barcelona coach had been without a managerial role since May 2024. Coincidentally, Xavi also replaced Koeman at Barcelona after his exit in October of 2021.