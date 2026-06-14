Born in Tanzanian refugee camp to Australia’s youngest World Cup scorer: The journey of Nestory Irankunda

When Nestory Irankunda scored Australia’s opening goal of the World Cup against Turkey, becoming the country’s youngest goalscorer at the tournament, it was the culmination of a journey that began far from football’s grandest stage.
Born in a refugee camp in Kigoma, Tanzania, after his parents fled civil war in Burundi, Irankunda arrived in Australia as an infant and grew up in Adelaide’s northern suburbs. Two decades later, the son of refugees had delivered Australia’s first goal of the World Cup.
It was a moment years in the making.
The 20-year-old’s story begins before his birth. His parents left Burundi during a period of conflict and instability, joining thousands of others who crossed into neighbouring Tanzania seeking safety. They settled in a refugee camp in Kigoma, in western Tanzania, where Nestory was born in February 2006.
While Tanzania was his birthplace, Australia became home.
The family moved to Australia when Irankunda was still a baby, initially settling in Perth before relocating to Adelaide. It was there that he discovered the game that would shape his future.
The Sydney Morning Herald hailed his ‘blistering pace, formidable strength, a sharp technique, a fearless approach to dribbling, and an innate understanding of the game’. “But his most breathtaking quality is his right foot, a weapon unlike any other seen in Australian soccer, possibly ever,” the report said.
Indeed, Irankunda showcased these attributes in a breaktaking counterattack that led to the goal in the 27th minute. At one end, Arda Guller missed a chance to put Turkey ahead. Within seconds, Irankunda was running down the left wing with the ball at his feet, drove past defenders, cut inside and put the ball into the net with his right foot.
For years, he was seen as one of Australia’s most promising young talents. Against Turkey, he justified the hype.
Growing up in Adelaide, Irankunda quickly emerged as one of the city’s most promising young footballers. His pace, power and fearlessness stood out from an early age. After progressing through local junior football, he joined Adelaide United’s academy and rapidly climbed through the ranks.
At just 15 years old, he made his A-League debut for Adelaide United in January 2022. His impact was immediate. Whether producing explosive runs down the wing or unleashing powerful strikes from distance, Irankunda became one of the competition’s most exciting attractions.
The performances brought attention from beyond Australia. European clubs closely monitored his development, with German powerhouse Bayern Munich eventually securing his signature. The move placed him among a growing group of young Australian players testing themselves in some of the world’s strongest football environments.
At international level, Irankunda’s rise followed a similar trajectory. After representing Australia in youth teams, he earned selection for the Socceroos and quickly established himself as one of the country’s brightest prospects.
At just 20 years of age, his career remains in its early chapters. Yet his opening goal against Turkey already stands as one of the defining moments of Australia’s tournament. It was a goal scored on football’s biggest stage, but one that also served as a reminder of the extraordinary journey that brought him there.