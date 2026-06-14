Born in Tanzanian refugee camp to Australia’s youngest World Cup scorer: The journey of Nestory Irankunda

When Nestory Irankunda scored Australia’s opening goal of the World Cup against Turkey, becoming the country’s youngest goalscorer at the tournament, it was the culmination of a journey that began far from football’s grandest stage.

Born in a refugee camp in Kigoma, Tanzania, after his parents fled civil war in Burundi, Irankunda arrived in Australia as an infant and grew up in Adelaide’s northern suburbs. Two decades later, the son of refugees had delivered Australia’s first goal of the World Cup.

It was a moment years in the making.

The 20-year-old’s story begins before his birth. His parents left Burundi during a period of conflict and instability, joining thousands of others who crossed into neighbouring Tanzania seeking safety. They settled in a refugee camp in Kigoma, in western Tanzania, where Nestory was born in February 2006.