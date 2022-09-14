scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Nazi salutes, protest against impact of Queen’s death on fixtures, the fan voices on a Champions League matchday

While a bunch of fans at the away end of the Orange Velodrome were seen gesturing Nazi salutes, a large banner in the Bayern-Barca game was in direct protest of the matches being scheduled after the death of the UK monarch.

The banner in protest of the football matches being rescheduled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II during the Bayern-Barca game and a fan at the away end of Orange Velodrome gesturing a Nazi salute. (Screengrabs: Mark Ogden & La Sardine Bleue on Twitter)

The first set of matches on Champions League matchday two brought drama off the field as much, maybe even more than it did on it with fan gestures that would be the talk of the football town.

Marseille played Eintracht Frankfurt in their Group D fixture at home. A match that ended with the hosts losing to the German club that won the Europa league last season. It was chaotic however in the stands.

A bunch of fans at the away end of the Orange Velodrome were seen gesturing Nazi salutes, one of them even donning the Eintracht Frankfurt logo on his hoodie. The away club made a statement in response to the same.

“The club dissociates itself completely and utterly from the one isolated incident that occurred during the run-up to the UEFA Champions League match between Olympique de Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt, where a gesture resembling a Nazi salute was made,” it read.

“Anti-Semitic ideas are totally opposed to the club’s categoric and immutable values and roots.”

“The person who can be seen on the video and who has yet to be identified reported of their own accord to the Eintracht Frankfurt fan representatives during the first half of the match and emphatically denies the accusation of anti-Semitic motives.”

This was a repeat of events that took place last week when a few Marseille fans did also gestured the infamous salute in their matchday one defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur.

During the Bayern Munich-Barcelona match in Germany, a banner at one end of the Allianz Arena with a reference to none of the two teams playing was visible.

Advertisement

“Last Minute Match Delays And Bans Because Of A Royal’s Death – Respect Fans,” it read.

This was with regards to the Champions League Group A fixture between Rangers and Napoli in Glasgow, which was delayed by 24 hours owing to policing issues and the travelling fans from Napoli not allowed to visit Ibrox for the rescheduled match.

A UEFA statement explained: “This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...Premium
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...
India’s great anaemia mysteryPremium
India’s great anaemia mystery

UEFA also confirmed that Rangers fans would not be allowed to travel to Italy for the return fixture against Napoli in order to ensure that both sets of supporters receive the same treatment.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 11:09:52 am
Next Story

U.S. signs deal with Google to develop chips for researchers

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli
In Maharashtra

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli

Child marriages rose by 300% in 5 years, shows Govt data
In Karnataka

Child marriages rose by 300% in 5 years, shows Govt data

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today
Sukesh extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society
Delhi Confidential

'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life
The CRISPR technology

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sri Lanka win Asia Cup for 6th time, defeat Pakistan by 23 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 14: Latest News