NASA technology can save Neymar’s World Cup

On social media, Neymar, who had damaged his right ankle, showed that he’s being treated with a compression boot. The Marca newspaper reports that the equipment uses NASA technology that accelerates healing.

“The boot combines three different massage techniques and activates blood circulation.

It also stimulates venous return, reduces swelling, relieves pain, reduces muscle fatigue, eliminates accumulated lactic acid, cramps and improves soft tissue and bone healing,” Marca reported.

On his Instagram Neymar had posted: “The pride and love I feel for wearing the shirt has no explanation. If God gave me the opportunity to choose a country to be born in, it would be BRAZIL,” he said.” Nothing in my life was given or easy, I always had to pursue my dreams and goals. Never wishing evil to anyone, but helping those in need.

“Today has become one of the hardest moments of my career… and again in a World Cup I have an injury yes, tiring, it will hurt but I am sure I will have the chance to come back because I will do my best to help my country, my teammates and myself.

“Long time to wait for the enemy to take me down like this? Never. I am a child of God and my faith is infinite.”

Neymar is working “24 hours a day” to try to recover from his ankle injury and play again at the World Cup, Brazil teammate Marquinhos had said on Sunday.

Neymar damaged ligaments in his right ankle in the team’s 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday and will miss the match against Switzerland on Monday. He remained hopeful of recovering but team doctors still haven’t given a timetable on his return — or said if he will return at all.

“He is sleeping in physiotherapy, 24 hours a day,” Marquinhos said. “That shows how much he wants to be back with us. We don’t know when it’s going to happen, but we hope we will have him with us again as soon as possible and in good health mentally and physically.”