Napoli’s unconventional rise a riposte to star-driven club culture based on big money

Thirty-two years after Diego Maradona inspired Napoli to their last scudetto, the Serie A toppers this season have discovered ‘Kvaradona’. Not as flamboyant or colourful, the 22-year-old from the Georgian town of Batumi on the edge of the Black Sea, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has steered them to the brink of their first league title since the heyday of the Argentine.

Kvaratskhelia and Maradona are vastly different players, in style, position and stature. But their influence has been similar in lifting the mood and fortunes of the club. The Georgian has scored 12 and assisted in 14 goals in 24 games in all competitions. But how he, a hybrid-playmaker winger, slipped through the radar of Europe’s richest clubs and smartest scouts, is a mystery. Therein lies the most fascinating narrative of Napoli’s resurgence.

The club signed him for a mere 10 million pounds from Georgian club Dinamo Matumi. Then, how Napoli are topping the table is baffling. It was not meant to be. They went against all strains of conventional wisdom — contrarian and impetuous like their greatest hero, Maradona. This summer, against the wishes of the fans, they shipped out their best and loved players. Napoli is a sentimental club, investing emotionally in the players they like (and making their bitterness evident to those they don’t). In Maradona’s days, the supporters used to take turns to invite them home and even collect money to fund player transfers. Players who liked the club, and who the supporters would love back, clung on. But cutting the chord of nostalgia was the first step in their reboot. Dries Meretens, 34, wanted to end his career at the club, but was refused an extension.

So it naturally angered the fans, especially the ultras, when they decided to sell Lorenzo Insigne, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mertens and Fabian Ruiz — the captain, vice-captain, their highest-ever goalscorer and their midfield general, jettisoned not because their eccentric coach Luciano Spalletti wanted a churn to rebuild the side but because the club wanted to make a quick buck before their contracts expired. Beneath what could be perceived as madness was a method — three of them were in their 30s, injury-prone and nearly past their prime, Ruiz, 26, had just one year left in his contract.

But the bitterness lingered. More so after the club had finished third last season, after their season of rejuvenation under Spalletti, their third manager in four years, after Gennaro Gattuso and Carlo Ancelotti. Instead, they shipped in a bunch of then unknowns in bargain deals. Their net profit in the transfer window was 13 million pounds, in a milieu where clubs are coughing up billions to buy superstars that could make them invulnerable, at a time when most elite clubs are no longer bothered about the economics of the transfer window, in an era where only money could buy titles.

Substance over stardom

Apart from Kvaradona, they purchased the dynamic Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, now much sought after in Europe, South Korea international Kim Min-jae, Uruguayan defender Mathías Olivera, Macedonian midfielder Eljif Elmas, Mexican attacker Chucky Lozano, Tottenham discard Tanguy Ndombele on loan, Giovanni Simeone and Giacomo Raspadori.

The fans were displeased and threatened to boycott games if the club didn’t splash money in the market. The ultra groups protested; fans raised “wake up” slogans during games and training. But the management did not waver and slip into panic buys, or importing past-their-peak players from England or Spain, the sort that shifts to the Italian league these days, a league that no longer attracts the best talents of Europe in their prime. It’s either a semi-retirement locale or talent-announcing platform.

But the agony of the supporters soon turned to joy, as Spalletti’s men made an instant impression, playing the most attractive football in the country, the essence of it Spalletti describing as “beautiful rejection of structured football.” His teams are loosely shaped in attacking 4-3-3, though it assumes different shapes throughout a game. In his rejection of conventional norms, he is a revolutionary. “Systems no longer exist in football, it’s all about the spaces left by the opposition. You must be quick to spot them and know the right moment to strike, have the courage to start the move even when pressed,” he once explained the crux of his philosophy.

Whatever be the complexities and ambiguities of the formation, Napoli played attractive football, lost just one match, and midway through the season, they sit 18 points above second-placed Inter Milan. The protesting fans are singing hymns of praise. Their success spreads beyond Italy — they grabbed full points in all but one of their six UEFA Champions League games, topping a group that included Liverpool (whom they hammered 4-1), Ajax and Rangers, which is clearly a better indication of their progress.

The success in Europe foretells a longer and brighter fortune, rather than a one-off fairytale narrative. Their foundations are strong, the structure is robust, and if they manage to stave off advances from richer European clubs vying for new talents, they could enjoy a golden spell in both the country and the continent. It could, in turn, rejuvenate Serie A from the clutches of mediocrity, restore the lost glory of the league. Europe has missed an Italian powerhouse since the slide of AC Milan in the late aughts. Juventus shone but sporadically, but Italian clubs had long lost their fear and aura. Napoli and Kvaradona could change that.

But significantly, Napoli has shown how shrewd scouting, smart transfer policies and competent managing are still relevant in these days of plucking and assembling players with fat transfer fees and cheques, that there is still a place for humble clubs like Napoli in the landscape of European football.