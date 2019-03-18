Toggle Menu
Napoli keeper David Ospina in hospital after collapsing in gamehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/napoli-keeper-david-ospina-in-hospital-after-collapsing-in-game-5631061/

Napoli keeper David Ospina in hospital after collapsing in game

Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina was hospitalized after he played on despite a head injury during a Serie A match on Sunday and then collapsed.

Napoli’s David Ospina is stretchered off the pitch after sustaining an injury. (Reuters)

Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina was hospitalized after he played on despite a head injury during a Serie A match on Sunday and then collapsed.

Ospina injured his head in a collision with Udinese forward Ignacio Pussetto during the opening minutes of the game but insisted he was fine to continue.

However, the Colombia international fell to the ground around 40 minutes later, seemingly unconscious.

Ospina was conscious when he was taken off the field and transported to the nearby San Paolo hospital.

Advertising

Napoli says a CT scan was clear but the 30-year-old Ospina will be transferred shortly to the Pineta Grande clinic and kept under observation for 24 hours.

Napoli had wasted a 2-0 lead in the match but went on to beat Udinese 4-2.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 FA Cup semi-final draw: Brighton fight back to beat Millwall in shoot-out and reach semis
2 Bayern Munich back on top of Bundesliga table after 6-0 rout of Mainz
3 Jurgen Klopp hails sensational result after average game against Fulham