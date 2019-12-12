Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Napoli hires former Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso to replace Carlo Ancelotti

Napoli has hired former AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso to replace the sacked Carlo Ancelotti

By: AP | Naples | Published: December 12, 2019 9:42:50 am
Napoli hired former AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter/sscnapoli)

Napoli hired former AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso on Wednesday, a day after sacking Carlo Ancelotti.

The 60-year-old Ancelotti was fired less than two hours after Napoli beat Genk 4-0 to progress to the last 16 of the Champions League and end a nine-match winless run.

Gattuso replaces his former coach, as he spent eight of his 13 years as a player for AC Milan under Ancelotti.

Napoli confirmed the news on Twitter, and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis also posted a message on the social media site, using the former midfielder’s nickname in writing: “Welcome Rino.”

The 41-year-old Gattuso left Milan by mutual consent at the end of last season after a fifth-place finish meant the Rossoneri missed out on the Champions League.

The former Italy and Milan midfielder was promoted from the youth-team coach in November 2017 to replace Vincenzo Montella and guided the team to sixth place in Serie A in his first season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Real Kashmir relish homecoming in Srinagar by beating champions Chennai City
Real Kashmir relish homecoming in Srinagar by beating champions Chennai City
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 27: Latest News