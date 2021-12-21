scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
MUST READ

Napoli captain Insigne tests positive for Covid-19

The Italy international has played a central role in Napoli's Serie A title challenge this season.

By: Reuters | Rome |
December 21, 2021 7:07:37 pm
Napoli's Lorenzo InsigneNapoli's Lorenzo Insigne cheers during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Bologna at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Napoli won 3-0. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne has tested positive for Covid-19, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

“The player will undergo a period of isolation at home. The team, following indications from the local health authority, has carried out a round of swab tests and the results will be announced in late afternoon,” read a club statement.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The Italy international has played a central role in Napoli’s Serie A title challenge this season, scoring four goals in 15 league appearances and helping Luciano Spalletti’s side climb to second place, four points behind leaders Inter Milan.

Insigne will miss Napoli’s home clash with relegation-battling Spezia on Wednesday, their final fixture before a two-week winter break.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Ashes 2021: Australia claim 2-0 lead, beat England by 275 runs in Adelaide
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 21: Latest News