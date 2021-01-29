scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 29, 2021
Breaking News

Napoli beat Spezia 4-2 to reach Italian Cup semifinals

Napoli took the lead with less than five minutes on the clock. Piotr Zieliński’s effort was deflected onto the bar and the ball was then rolled across for Kalidou Koulibaly to score with a backheeled flick from close range.

By: AP | Updated: January 29, 2021 8:45:18 am
Napoli vs SpeziaNapoli's Eljif Elmas, right, scores his side's fourth goal of the game during the Italian Cup, quarterfinal match between Napoli and Spezia at the Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

Defending champion Napoli scored four times in the first half to beat Spezia 4-2 on Thursday and reach the Italian Cup semifinals.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side will face Atalanta in the two-legged semifinals. Atalanta beat Lazio 3-2 on Wednesday.

The other semifinal pits Juventus against Inter Milan.

Napoli took the lead with less than five minutes on the clock. Piotr Zieliński’s effort was deflected onto the bar and the ball was then rolled across for Kalidou Koulibaly to score with a backheeled flick from close range.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Zieliński then set up goals for Hirving Lozano and Matteo Politano before Eljif Elmas capped an impressive first-half performance when he slotted in Lorenzo Insigne’s cross five minutes from the break.

Spezia briefly threatened a comeback as Emmanuel Gyasi and Gennaro Acampora scored within three minutes of each other midway through the second half.

Diego Demme hit the post for Napoli late on.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Team India’s matchwinners given hero’s welcome on return to country
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 29: Latest News