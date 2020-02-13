Napoli beat Inter Milan 1-0 in first leg of Italian Cup semifinal

Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz celebrates after he scores the opening goal during an Italian Cup soccer match between Inter Milan and Napoli (Source: AP) Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz celebrates after he scores the opening goal during an Italian Cup soccer match between Inter Milan and Napoli (Source: AP)

Fabian Ruiz curled in a shot from outside the area to give Napoli a 1-0 win at Inter Milan in the first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

Ruiz broke the deadlock in the 57th minute when the midfielder played a one-two with Giovanni Di Lorenzo on the edge of the area before weaving past three Inter defenders and bending the ball into the left side of the net, beyond the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Daniele Padelli.

Christian Eriksen almost levelled late on, with what would have been his first goal since joining Inter from Tottenham, but his effort was deflected narrowly wide of the left post.

Inter had only lost once to Italian opposition this season — to Juventus in the league — and is top of Serie A. Napoli is 11th in the table but had beaten Italian Cup holder Lazio in the quarterfinals.

Napoli will host Inter in the second leg on March 5.

Inter has won the Italian Cup seven times, with its last triumph coming in 2011. Napoli won the last of its five Italian Cup trophies in 2014.

ALSO READ | PSG hammer Dijon, Lyon beat Marseille to reach French Cup semis

AC Milan plays Juventus in the other semifinal. The first leg is on Thursday at San Siro before the return match in Turin on March 4.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.