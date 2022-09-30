scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Nagelsmann ‘not responsible for everything’ amid Bayern’s league struggles

Bayern host Bayer Leverkusen in the league later on Friday.

Bayern MunichBayern Munich's Sadio Mane shakes hands with coach Julian Nagelsmann after the match (REUTERS/Annegret Hilse)

Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann said he is not solely to blame for the German champions’ poor start to the Bundesliga campaign and that the whole squad must accept responsibility.

Bayern have won the last 10 German crowns but have struggled this season, sitting five points off the lead in fifth.

Their 1-0 defeat to Augsburg earlier this month was the first time in 87 matches they had failed to score in a league game and it marked the first time in 20 years they had gone four league games without a win.

“Saying that the last two weeks didn’t bother me at all would be a lie,” Nagelsmann told reporters on Thursday. “I know that all of us need to feel this personal responsibility, I do as well for the situation we are in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?Premium
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting LeicesterPremium
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting Leicester

“The last two weeks, my name has been mentioned quite a lot, and not many other names (have been mentioned). I know that I’m not responsible for everything. But I also know that I don’t back out of my responsibility, I do not.”

Nagelsmann said Bayern’s winless run had not given him cause to think about stepping down, adding that he wanted to win the league again and go further in the Champions League that they did last season.

“If we don’t win a game, I think about how we can win again.”

Advertisement

Bayern host Bayer Leverkusen in the league later on Friday.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 01:50:04 pm
Next Story

IOC to review IBA after surprise Ukraine ban, junior team sanctions

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi declares 36th National Games open at dazzling ceremony
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 30: Latest News