Nagelsmann, Emery, Conte: Manchester United’s wish list as Carrick’s successor

Michael Carrick is living on borrowed time, it seems, in the Manchester United dugout. With results poor – the team hasn’t won any of its last seven games – and revolt evident in the dressing room from the likes of captain Bruno Fernandes and defender Lisandro Martinez, the higher-ups in the hierarchy have started looking at alternatives with former Germany and Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann one of the top contenders.
The Telegraph claimed that the 39-year-old, who handled Die Mannschaft at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is ready to listen to an approach from Manchester United if and when the club decides to move on from Carrrick. Nagelsmann has not taken up any coaching assignment since he retired in the wake of Germany’s Round of 32 defeat to Paraguay on penalties.
Another name doing the rounds is that of Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, but even if he’s on United’s wish list, it may be difficult to attract the former Arsenal manager away from Villa, who are above United on the Premier League table and are also flying high in the UEFA Champions League.
The Spaniard is a serial winner on the continent, clinching five Europa League titles as a manager and has also been at the helm of clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Valencia, Villarreal and Valencia.
Another possible contender is former Italy boss Antonio Conte, who has won the Premier League with Chelsea. Former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, current Brighton & Hove Albion handler Fabian Hurzler and former Old Trafford insider Kieran McKenna have also been named by The Guardian.
Carrick is the seventh full-time manager at United since Alex Ferguson’s long and successful reign ended in 2013. The previous six had all been sacked. There were caretaker arrangements as well with Ralf Rangnick, Ryan Giggs, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Darren Fletcher.
United’s next game is at home to Bournemouth, who have won two and drawn one of their last three games as Old Trafford. Carrick is expected to remain in charge for that, but what happens subsequently is uncertain, regardless of the result on Sunday.
According to The Guardian, Emery earns between £10m and £12m a year, so any compensation package to lure him to United may be substantial. Nagelsmann is said to be highly regarded by United’s head of recruitment, Christopher Vivell. Before the underwhelming finish at this summer’s World Cup, he took his national team to the quarterfinals of Euro 2024, before going down to eventual champions Spain in a memorable encounter.