Nagelsmann, Emery, Conte: Manchester United’s wish list as Carrick’s successor

Michael Carrick is living on borrowed time, it seems, in the Manchester United dugout. With results poor – the team hasn’t won any of its last seven games – and revolt evident in the dressing room from the likes of captain Bruno Fernandes and defender Lisandro Martinez, the higher-ups in the hierarchy have started looking at alternatives with former Germany and Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann one of the top contenders.

The Telegraph claimed that the 39-year-old, who handled Die Mannschaft at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is ready to listen to an approach from Manchester United if and when the club decides to move on from Carrrick. Nagelsmann has not taken up any coaching assignment since he retired in the wake of Germany’s Round of 32 defeat to Paraguay on penalties.