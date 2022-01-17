Nadia Nadim, footballer who fled Afghanistan as 11-year old, becomes doctor

Nadia Nadim, a prolific Danish international with 98 caps under her belt, qualified as a doctor after 5 years of studying whilst playing football. Last season, she played a crucial role in Paris Saint-Germain lifting the Division 1 title for the first time in their history, scoring 18 goals in 27 games.

“Thanks to everyone who has been supporting me from day 1, and all new friends I made along the road. I could not have done it without you, and I will forever be grateful for your support,” she tweeted on January 14.

Nadia was born in Herat and raised in Afghanistan until her father, an Afghan National Army (ANA) general, was executed by the Taliban in 2000. Her family then fled to Denmark, where she began her football career, playing for B52 Aalborg and Team Viborg.

Thanks to everyone who has been supporting me from day 1, and all new friends I made along the road. I could not have done it without you, and I will forever be grateful for your support ❤️ For the haters, I did it again. Kicked a** and there’s nothing you can do about it! pic.twitter.com/zqdy3kay0b — Nadia Nadim (@nadia_nadim) January 14, 2022

After her family fled to Denmark, she began her football career, playing for B52 Aalborg, Team Viborg from 2005 to 2006 and IK Skovbakken from 2006 to 2012, before moving to Fortuna Hjørring in 2012. In 2017, Nadim signed for Manchester City. She joined the club in January 2018 and made her debut with Manchester City on 7 January 2018 in a 5–2 win over Reading.

On January 2019, Nadim signed for French side Paris Saint-Germain and extended her contract in June. She was later rewarded with the captain’s armband and named the team’s vice captain for the 2019–20 season.