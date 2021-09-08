scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Must Read

Liverpool’s Naby Keita returns to Britain from Guinea after military coup

Naby Keita was preparing to play in Guinea's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Morocco in Conakry on Monday when the contest was called off after soldiers dissolved the government on Sunday.

By: Reuters |
September 8, 2021 7:55:08 am
Naby Keita plies his trade as a central midfielder. (Reuters)

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has left his homeland of Guinea following a military coup in the West African country and is on his way back to England, British media reported on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was preparing to play in Guinea’s World Cup qualifier against Morocco in Conakry on Monday when the contest was called off after soldiers ousted President Alpha Conde and later dissolved the government on Sunday.

While the country’s borders were reportedly closed, the Moroccan team were allowed safe passage home later on Sunday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A military spokesman said on Monday the country had reopened its land and air borders for commercial and humanitarian reasons.

Liverpool had earlier said they were working with relevant authorities to bring their player safely back to Britain.

Keita started Liverpool’s opening two league games and was an unused substitute in their 1-1 home draw against Chelsea. Juergen Klopp’s side face Leeds United on Sunday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG 4th Test
IND vs ENG 4th Test in pics: India win at The Oval after 50 years
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 08: Latest News