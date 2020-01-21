Nabil Bentaleb joins Newcastle on loan, Sheffield United snap up Jack Robinson

Nabil Bentaleb has previously played in England for Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: NUFC) Nabil Bentaleb has previously played in England for Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: NUFC)

Injury-hit Newcastle United have signed Algeria international midfielder Nabil Bentaleb on loan till the end of the season from Bundesliga side Schalke 04 with an option to make the move permanent.

No financial details were given but Sky Germany reported the deal would cost Newcastle around 850,000 pounds with the option set at 8.5 million.

🗣 “He’s gone from the Premier League to Schalke and played in the Champions League as well, so we’re delighted to get him. It’s a great signing.” Steve Bruce on the acquisition of Nabil Bentaleb. #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 21, 2020

The 25-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur player told the Newcastle website he was happy to be returning to English soccer.

“I wanted absolutely to come back to the Premier League. The coach had some trust in me and the club also — I saw that straight away — and I think it’s the perfect move for me,” he said.

READ | United are on right track despite Liverpool defeat, Ole Solskjaer

Newcastle are 12th in the league but have nine players injured. Bruce said on Monday that centre-back Paul Dummett and on-loan left-back Jetro Willems were out for the rest of the season.

The manager remained hopeful the club could complete a loan deal for Inter Milan winger Valentino Lazaro this week.

BLADES SIGN ROBINSON

Sheffield United have signed defender Jack Robinson from Championship side Nottingham Forest on a two-and-a-half year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Robinson, who started his career at Liverpool, joined Forest in 2018 and went on to make 59 appearances for the club.

“It’s a big confidence boost coming somewhere you know you’re wanted” “The gaffer has done an unbelievable job over the last 3 years and I’m really excited to play under him” Jack Robinson on Chris Wilder 👏 pic.twitter.com/I3EE09j8P3 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 21, 2020

The 26-year-old has played as a left-back for the majority of his career but can also operate in a left-sided centre-back position. He becomes United’s second signing of the January transfer window after Jack Rodwell joined on a short-term loan deal.

“Jack’s got a great pedigree and he will make our squad stronger,” United manager Chris Wilder said in a statement. “But he isn’t just coming in to make the numbers up, it’s a specific position in our system and we feel he is the best option for us at this time.”

READ | Nantes to pay tribute to late Emiliano Sala with special jersey

The Blades, who returned to the Premier League after 12 years, have defied expectations and sit in seventh spot in the standings with 33 points from 23 matches.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App