scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

My work in Europe is done: Cristiano Ronaldo after Al Nassr unveiling

After the official unveiling Ronaldo said in a press conference that he is 'feeling very good and very proud to make this big decision' and insisted his work is done and has played in the 'most important club in Europe and is ready for a new challenge'.

Cristiano Ronaldoreacts during his official unveiling as a new member of Al Nassr soccer club in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.Ronaldo, who has won five Ballon d'Ors awards for the best soccer player in the world and five Champions League titles, will play outside of Europe for the first time in his storied career. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Listen to this article
My work in Europe is done: Cristiano Ronaldo after Al Nassr unveiling
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday was officially unveiled as a Al Nassr player in a glittering opening ceremony before the Saudi’s club’s thousands of fans at the Mrsool Park Stadium.

After the official unveiling, Ronaldo said in a press conference that he is ‘feeling very good and very proud to make this big decision’ and insisted his work is done and has played in the ‘most important club in Europe and is ready for a new challenge’.

He also added that he wanted to ‘show and develop the new and young generation in Saudi Arabia as well as the woman’s game’. Ronaldo revealed his family are happy about his decision to move and have supported him. ‘The welcome is amazing and I’m really proud,’ the former Manchester United player said.

‘I want to change the mentality of the new genaration and had many opportunities in Europe, Brazil, US and Portugal tried to sign me but I have my word to this club. I know what I want and I know what I don’t want. I want to help many different points and the Al-Nassr’s woman’s team. I want to change the perspective of many people,” he said.

“It’s not easy to win any games today. The evolution of football is different and this isn’t the end of my career by moving to the Middle East. For me, I’m really happy to be here and I know the league is competitive. I’ve watched many games. I am so proud at making this big decision in my life and my career. My work in Europe is done. I played for all the most important clubs,” he continued.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...

“I had many opportunities in Europe. Many clubs in Brazil, Australia, in the US and even Portugal. For me this is a good chance with my knowledge and experience to grow very important clubs,” the Portuguese talisman added.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 22:22 IST
Next Story

BJP national executive may endorse extension in J P Nadda’s term at Delhi meet this month

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 03: Latest News
close