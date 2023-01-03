My work in Europe is done: Cristiano Ronaldo after Al Nassr unveiling

Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday was officially unveiled as a Al Nassr player in a glittering opening ceremony before the Saudi’s club’s thousands of fans at the Mrsool Park Stadium.

After the official unveiling, Ronaldo said in a press conference that he is ‘feeling very good and very proud to make this big decision’ and insisted his work is done and has played in the ‘most important club in Europe and is ready for a new challenge’.

He also added that he wanted to ‘show and develop the new and young generation in Saudi Arabia as well as the woman’s game’. Ronaldo revealed his family are happy about his decision to move and have supported him. ‘The welcome is amazing and I’m really proud,’ the former Manchester United player said.

الأسطورة البرتغالية لاعب #النصر كريستيانو رونالدو خلال المؤتمر الصحفي

فخور جدًا باتخاذ هذا القرار الكبير واللعب مع نادي #النصر.. واليوم تحدي جديد أخوضه هنا#Ronaldo𓃵#CR7𓃵#الرياضية_السعودية pic.twitter.com/aYgaJSGx9D — القنوات الرياضية السعودية (@riyadiyatv) January 3, 2023

‘I want to change the mentality of the new genaration and had many opportunities in Europe, Brazil, US and Portugal tried to sign me but I have my word to this club. I know what I want and I know what I don’t want. I want to help many different points and the Al-Nassr’s woman’s team. I want to change the perspective of many people,” he said.

“It’s not easy to win any games today. The evolution of football is different and this isn’t the end of my career by moving to the Middle East. For me, I’m really happy to be here and I know the league is competitive. I’ve watched many games. I am so proud at making this big decision in my life and my career. My work in Europe is done. I played for all the most important clubs,” he continued.

“I had many opportunities in Europe. Many clubs in Brazil, Australia, in the US and even Portugal. For me this is a good chance with my knowledge and experience to grow very important clubs,” the Portuguese talisman added.