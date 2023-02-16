scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
‘My body has suffered my impatience’: Antonio Conte to miss Tottenham Hotspur’s clash with West Ham

Conte, whose assistant Cristian Stellini will again take over responsibility for the first team, said he had underestimated the severity of his surgery.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte during a Premier League match. (FILE)
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte will miss his side’s Premier League home clash against West Ham United on Sunday as he continues to recover from gallbladder surgery.

Conte has remained in Italy following Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat by AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“Following a routine post-operation check in Italy yesterday (Wednesday), Antonio Conte will remain at his family home to further and fully recover from his recent gallbladder surgery,” Tottenham said in a statement.

“Health is the most important consideration and everyone at the club wishes him well.”

The 53-year-old missed Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Manchester City 11 days ago after undergoing surgery but had returned to the dugout for last weekend’s Premier League fixture against Leicester City, in which they were hammered 4-1.

“My great sense of responsibility towards the club, the players, the staff and the fans brought me to anticipate my comeback on field,” he said on Instagram.

“Sadly I underestimated the procedure, which wasn’t a routine operation, but a sudden and serious emergency.

“My body has suffered my impatience and now I am forced to stop until my entire recovery. Who knows me, understands what a burden this is for me, but it is necessary. Come on you Spurs!”

Conte’s contract expires at the end of June with Tottenham having the option to extend it for another year.
Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 22:16 IST
Tamil Nadu appoints Sulakshan Kulkarni as head coach

