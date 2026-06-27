Muslera apologises after yet another mistake costs Uruguay a spot in Round of 32

Fernando Muslera has issued an apology to his teammate and fans, after yet another costly error contributed to Uruguay’s group stage exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The two-time champions were eliminated following a 1-0 defeat at the hands of European champions Spain on Friday, with Muslera’s mistake proving to be decisive once again.

Alex Baena’s shot in the 42nd minute, which ultimately earned Spain the three points, should have been a regulation save for the goalkeeper. Muslera was substituted in half-time, which coach Marcelo Bielsa later revealed as a decision taken by the veteran shot-stopper himself. “I didn’t make that decision. It was a decision Muslera himself made,” he said.

Muslera’s error against Spain was not an isolated incident in this tournament. In fact, he has been responsible for all four goals conceded by Bielsa’s team in this competition, with the most glaring error being an ill-fated outing against Cape Verde which resulted in the equalizer. Had they held on to the 2-1 lead, Uruguay would have been in the round of 32.

Speaking to media after the clash against Spain, Muslera acknowledged his mistakes and revealed he has apologised to his teammates. “I told the lads in the locker room after the game, when they’d calmed down a bit, ‘Today it’s my turn, I haven’t had a good World Cup.’ I apologized to them and to all Uruguayans, although it’s too late now. Unfortunately, despite all my preparation, I failed to perform well at the World Cup,” he said.

He further elaborated: “I’ve never been one to hide, but to face the music. This is the most direct way to speak to Uruguayans. I never imagined I would suffer so much with this sport. Especially with all the work I put in, with how I prepared.”

Notably, Muslera had announced his retirement from international football in 2024, only to revoke it earlier this year, reportedly at Bielsa’s insistence. His return saw him become the first Uruguayan to feature at five FIFA World Cup finals, but after a nightmare campaign that ended with Uruguay’s earliest World Cup exit in over two decades, he appears set to bring the curtain down on his international career once more.

He hinted at doing so, saying: “Now it’s time to be with my closest friends and family, gather my strength, and move forward, because that’s what this sport is all about, and this position (goalkeeper) is too. Sometimes it gives you a lot, but other times it takes away. I accept what I have to deal with, and there’s no other option but to keep going.”