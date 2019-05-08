Mumbai Police use Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner as lesson for motorists

Mumbai Police are known for their genius tweets which are then adapted to send a lesson to the motorists. The messages, issued in public interest, are not confined to the motorists alone. In the past, they’ve warned against the menace of forwarding messages with fake information, or on March 8 in celebration of Women’s Day, or a savage reply to actor Uday Chopra on his idea of legalisation of marijuana in the country. The latest tweet takes reference from Liverpool’s Champions League second leg win over Barcelona at Anfield.

More specifically, the tweet warns against getting distracted – as the Barcelona players did in Divock Origi’s winner coming from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner.

With the scoreline reading 3-0 on the night and 3-3 on aggregate, the Liverpool defender seemed to be walking away from the corner spot before shifting gear and whipping a low cross for Origi to connect with and find the roof of the net. Seemingly all Barcelona defenders went to sleep with only Gerard Pique staying close but unable to do anything to prevent the ball from beating Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Mumbai Police, taking note of Alexander-Arnold’s clever thinking that caught Barcelona defence napping, used it in their post to create awareness. Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police shared the video of the decisive goal and captioned it: “Be it the road to a final, or way back home – being distracted cost dear even to the mightiest. It can cost you dearly too. #SafetyGoals #LIVBAR”.

Be it the road to a final, or way back home – being distracted cost dear even to the mightiest. It can cost you dearly too. #SafetyGoals #LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/MizDdxNhSr — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) 8 May 2019

“I think it was just instinctive,” Alexander-Arnold told BT Sport. “It was just one of those moments where you see the opportunity and obviously Div was switched on to finish it off.”

“It probably came at him a bit fast but he’s a top player, scored two goals for us tonight and I think it’s one of them where everyone will remember this moment.”

Liverpool’s 4-3 aggregate victory earned them a spot in the June 1 Champions League final against Ajax or Tottenham Hotspur, who play their semi-final, second leg in Amsterdam on Wednesday with the Dutch side leading 1-0 on aggregate.