Mumbai City leave it late to beat Jamshedpur

Bidyananda celebrates his winner. (Source: ISL) Bidyananda celebrates his winner. (Source: ISL)

Mumbai City FC scored a come-from-behind 2-1 victory against Jamshedpur FC in their Indian Super League match here on Thursday.

While Noe Acosta (7th minute) scored for Jamshedpur via penalty, Amine Chermiti (60th minute) equalized for the hosts and then Bidyananda Singh (90+2 minutes), scored in the additional time, to seal the victory for Mumbai.

The match was going neck-to-neck at 1-1 and four minutes additional time was awarded in the second half.

In the 92nd minute, Diego Carlos took the throw from the right and gave it to Mohammed Rafique, who put in a low cross, which was half-cleared by Jamshedpur defender Joyner Lourenco. The ball on the bounce fell to Bidyananda, who slotted home with a right-footed shot.

The win helped Mumbai collect three points and maintain their fourth spot, while Jamshedpur FC were knocked out of the tournament.

In the beginning, Mumbai scored on a corner kick, but it was declared ‘off-side’. Jamshedpur forward Farukh Choudhary earned a penalty

for his side after Sourav Das made a challenge from behind and brought him down inside the box.

Their Spaniard forward Acosta, who took the penalty shot, slotted it home to the bottom right corner to take the visitors 1-0 ahead.

Mumbai had a chance in the 16th minute when Carlos sent a cross from the left edge of the box to Raynier Fernandes, who took a shot from the edge but Subrata Paul parried it away.

Jamshedpur had a chance in the 33rd minute to double their lead. Striker Sergio Castel followed a long through ball from Aitor Monroy and entered the box. He initially beat Mato Grgic and Pratik Chowdhary, but Mumbai defenders eventually blocked his shot.

Jamshedpur kept creating chances, but more importantly they did not allow Mumbai to score to go 1-0 ahead at the half-time. After the change of ends, Mumbai kept on building pressure and it paid dividends as they equalized in the 60th minute via Chermiti’s header.

Diego Carlos took a corner from the right and curled it in. Chermiti, who was in the centre, headed the ball, which first hit the underside of the crossbar and then went into the net.

Jamshedpur, via their goal-keeper Paul had managed to keep Mumbai at bay before Bidyananda scored the match-winner.

