Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Football Live Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score: Mumbai 1-0 Jamshedpur in 1st half

Tuesday, October 02, 2018
By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 2, 2018 8:07:18 pm
Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Football Football Live Score Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming Online: Mumbai City FC would hope to secure three points when they meet Jamshedpur FC in their first clash of the season at home on Tuesday. Unable to get their hand on the ISL crown in the previous four editions, Mumbai under new manager Jorge Costa would be hoping for a change of fortune. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC, which featured in the Indian Super League for the first time last season, would hope for a better result this time. The club had finished fifth last season. Jamshedpur FC would definitely miss the experience of Tim Cahill and senior goal-keeper Subrata Paul when they start the match today. Both the players will miss the clash due to suspension. The match will be played at 7:30 pm at the Mumbai Football Arena in suburban Andheri. Catch live score and action of Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC.

20:07 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
35 mins

Lucian Goian receives the ball inside the box on the right, he tries to take the shot at the near post, loses his balance and misses the target. 

20:00 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
GOAL! Mumbai City 0-1 Jamshedpur (Mario Arques 28 mins)

A lovely cross followed by a sharp header and Jamshedpur break the deadlock. Mario misplaces the cross early on but then it comes back to him, this time as another cross from the left while he was at the far post. He heads it at an acute angle and the goalkeeper can't do anything about it. 

19:53 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
22 mins

Corner for Mumbai floated into the area, Goian gets a head to it but the ball goes wide. Goalless after 22 minutes. 

19:51 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
19 mins

Yellow card for Tiri for a second rash challenge on the back of a Mumbai player's foot. He screams in the referee's face to challenge that, he really doesn't have a case there and could even be in danger of getting a red if he does more of that. 

19:46 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
14 mins

Jamshedpur FC have hogged the ball for most of this match but Mumbai get a chance to go forward with a rather hopefull long pass from the halfway line all the way to the goal post. Noth comes out of it. Has been a pretty stale affair so far. 

19:41 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
8 mins

Jamshedpur FC started the match wearing their red kits. Mumbai wearing their regular all blue. The home side are attacking from left to right for the first half. 

19:25 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Mumbai City FC

Amrinder; Subhashish, Goian, Klisura, Souvik Chakrabarti, Machado, Bipin, Bastos, Rafique, Sanju, Sougou 
 
Subs: Mirabaje, Milan, Vignesh, Raynier, Alen, Pranjal

19:23 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Jamshedpur FC

Subhashish; Bikash, Tiri, Gaikwad, Raju, Memo, Sergio, Mario, Carlos, Passi, Jerry

Subs: Rafique, Karan, Mobashir, Sanjay, Farukh, Mukhi

19:15 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
The Teams

In case you are wondering, Tim Cahill won't be starting the first three matches of the season because of a carried over suspension. For some reason Soosairaj has not been considered for even the substitute's bench. No apparent reason for it. 

18:51 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Throwback to the last encounter-

18:49 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Team line-ups are out-

18:46 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Fans are getting ready for the game-

18:45 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Hello and welcome to our live blog of match four of the  ISL between Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC.  The Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL Match is being played at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai. Both the teams had failed to make it to the playoffs last season and will aim for nothing less than a top-four spot in the ongoing season. Their is a managerial change in both the sides and the two teams will look to get off to a winning start under the tutelage of their new managers. 

ISL 2018, Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Football Live Score Streaming: Tim Cahill will miss Jamshedpur FC's clash against Mumbai City FC following his three-match suspension. (Reuters/File Photo)

Mumbai City Squad

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Kunal Sawant, Ravi Kumar

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Bikramjeet Singh, Davinder Singh, Lucian Goian, Marco Klisura, Arnold Issoko, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Shouvik Ghosh, Subhsish Bose

Midfielders: Bipin Singh, Matias Mirabaje, Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Modou Sougou, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Sanju Pradhan, Sehnaj Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

Forwards: Alen Deory, Pranjal Bhumij, Rafael Bastos

Jamshedpur FC Squad 

Goalkeepers: Subrata Pal, Rafique Ali Sardar, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury

Defenders: Sanjay Balmuchu, Raju Gaikwad, Tiri, Pratik Chaudhari, Robin Gurung, Dhanachandra Singh, Yumnam Raju, Karan Amin

Midfielders: Mario Arqués, Pablo Morgado, Vishal Das, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Memo, Mobashir Rahman, Carlos Calvo, Bikash Jairu

Strikers: Tim Cahill, Gourav Mukhi, Sergio Cidoncha, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary

