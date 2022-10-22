Mumbai City FC look to build on home advantage against Jamshedpur

Mumbai City FC will look to build their home advantage against Jamshedpur FC on Saturday at the Mumbai Football Arena while Jamshedpur FC are in search of their first win this season in their Indian Super League (ISL) encounter.

Both sides played Odisha FC in contrasting fixtures. Jamshedpur fell to late goals and lost, while Mumbai nabbed all three points and kept a clean sheet.

With a draw and a win in the opening two matches, Mumbai City FC have gotten off to a decent start this season. The Islanders have scored five goals so far, four of which have come in the second half.

All eyes will be on Greg Stewart, who will be facing his former club in this encounter. The Scottish striker led the Red Miners to the top of the league last season with 10 goals and 10 assists in 21 matches last season. Stewart has gotten off the mark and has a couple of assists to his name this season.

After scoring late against Jamshedpur in the previous game, Bipin Singh equalised Amodou Sougou’s tally of 15 goals for the club. The 27-year-old will be eager to get on the scoresheet to become Mumbai City FC’s all-time leading goalscorer in the Hero ISL.

“We have gone out from the start to win games. Tomorrow we will go out from kickoff to try and win the game, and if that takes till the 94th minute, so be it. But we have to make sure we start the game as well as we can and then manage it throughout to come away with the result we want,” said Mumbai head coach Des Buckingham.

Spectators thought Jamshedpur FC were off to the perfect start this season when they went 2-0 up after just ten minutes. But last year’s league winners let their guard down in the game’s final minutes and were left without a point when the final whistle blew.

After losing Stewart to the Islanders, the goal-scoring onus will be on Daniel Chukwu. The Nigerian striker has already scored this season and is three goals away from going past Stewart’s tally of 10 and becoming Jamshedpur FC’s leading goalscorer in Hero ISL history.

Advertisement

“When you get a result as we did, where you do really well and end up losing 3-2 in the last minute, it’s the worst because what you want to do next is play a game straight away,” said Jamshedpur head coach Aidy Boothroyd.

“During the ten-day layoff, we sulked a little bit, licked our wounds, and then we used the time purposefully by doing a few sessions focusing on certain aspects. We have been really fidgety to play our next fixture. We just want to get going and get into the rhythm.”