scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Mumbai City FC complete signing of Rostyn Griffiths

Griffiths started his career with then-Premier League side Blackburn Rovers before moving to Australia to ply his trade.

By: PTI |
Updated: July 10, 2022 3:39:24 pm
Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Sunday announced the signing of central defender Rostyn Griffiths. (Twitter)

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Sunday announced the signing of central defender Rostyn Griffiths. The 34-year-old joins the Islanders from fellow City Football Group side and A-League outfit Melbourne City FC after putting pen to paper on a one-year contract which runs until the end of the 2022/23 season.

He won the A-League Premiers and Championship double in the 2020/21 season and also featured in the club’s debut continental campaign at the 2022 AFC Champions League, before getting his hands on a second consecutive Premiers title in 2021/22 with the Melbourne-based club.

Griffiths started his career with then-Premier League side Blackburn Rovers before moving to Australia to ply his trade. He made his A-league debut with Adelaide United and went on to represent North Queensland Fury and Central Coast Mariners, where he had a very successful spell, winning the Premiers in the 2011/12 season.

Griffiths then featured for China’s Guangzhou City and the Dutch club Roda JC before returning to A-league with Perth Glory. Prior to joining Melbourne City, he turned out for Uzbek side Pakhtakor Tashkent in the 2017/18 Uzbekistan Super League.

He has a total of 321 appearances and 23 goals to his name in his club career so far. “Personally, this is a new challenge in my life and I’m ready for it. The club’s vision and ambition is a huge factor in helping my decision to come here along with what Des Buckingham intends to build here at Mumbai City,” Griffiths was quoted as saying in a media release.

The club’s head coach Des Buckingham described the 34-year-old as a top player.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cricket England India
ENG vs IND 5th Test: Root and Bairstow power England to record test win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 10: Latest News