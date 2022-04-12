scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Mumbai City FC become the first Indian club to win in Asian Champions League

The Indian football club beat Iraqi giants Air Force Club.

Updated: April 12, 2022 8:17:53 am
mumbai City FC, AFC Champions leagueMumbai City FC players after winning the match on Monday night. (Twitter/TheAFCCL)

Mumbai City FC scripted history on Monday night when they beat Iraqi Air Force Club 2-1 in a Group B tie at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With the win, Mumbai City FC became the first-ever Indian Club to win an Asian Champions League match. Rahul Bheke, a local Mumbai lad, sweetened the night by scoring the winner.

The three-time AFC Cup champions’ Hammadi Ahmed scored first in the 59th minute before Diego Mauricio (70′ pen) converted from the spot and Rahul Bheke’s header in the 75th minute did the job.

Additional six minutes were added, but the Indian club held their nerve and went on to pull off a historic win. The Des Buckingham’s side will next take on Al-Jazira on Thursday, while Air Force Club face Al-Shabab on the same day.

