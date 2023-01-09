scorecardresearch
Müller still available for Germany after World Cup failure

The Bayern Munich forward suggested Dec. 1 he might have played his last game for Germany and paid tribute to the fans after Germany was knocked out in the group stage for the second World Cup in a row.

Thomas Müller ruled out international retirement Monday after Germany’s failure at the World Cup, saying he will remain available for selection.

Speaking while back in Qatar for a winter training camp with Bayern before the German domestic season resumes next week, the 2014 World Cup winner said he had spoken with Germany coach Hansi Flick and decided he would not retire from international soccer.

“I was emotional after the game and it was a sad moment,” he said Monday. “I’ve been thinking and I’ve been communicating with Hansi Flick. For as long as I am a professional soccer player, I will always be available for the national team.”

Müller added that it would be up to Flick to decide what role, if any, he would play in the team and acknowledged he was only one of many attacking options at the coach’s disposal.

The 33-year-old Müller was the second-oldest player in the German squad for the World Cup, behind only 36-year-old goalkeeper and Bayern teammate Manuel Neuer. Germany will host the European Championship in 2024.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 19:50 IST
