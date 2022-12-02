scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Muller hints at international retirement, Germany manager Flick calls for reboot, Enrique unhappy with Spain’s performance

Germany need to go back to basics in defence after elimination, says Flick. Thomas Muller has hinted at international retirement after Germany crashed out of the FIFA World Cup. Luis Enrique admits he had no clue Spain were in danger of World Cup 2022 exit.

Germany's Thomas Muller looks dejected after the match as Germany are eliminated from the World Cup; Germany coach Hansi Flick; Spain coach Luis Enrique reacts. (AP | Reuters)

Muller hints at international retirement

Thomas Muller has hinted at international retirement after Germany crashed out of the FIFA World Cup.

“If that was my last game for Germany, a few words to the German fans: It was a tremendous pleasure. Thank you very much,” Muller was quoted by Bulli News.

Read |Japan stun Spain 2-1, knock Germany out of the World Cup

“I always tried to show heart on the pitch. Sometimes there were tears of joy, sometimes pain. I did it with love. I need to think about everything else now.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Baijayant Jay Panda: ‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP altern...Premium
Baijayant Jay Panda: ‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP altern...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...Premium
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...
How the e-rupee will workPremium
How the e-rupee will work

Germany have now been knocked out of both World Cups since their 2014 triumph. Despite a 4-2 win against Costa Rica at Al Bayt Stadium, Japan’s 2-1 victory against Spain in Doha ended Germany’s hopes of qualifying from Group E.

“It’s an absolute catastrophe. It is unbelievably bitter for us because our result would have been enough [if Spain hadn’t lost to Japan]. It’s a feeling of powerlessness. If that was my last game for Germany, it has been a tremendous pleasure, thank you very much,” said Muller as quoted by ESPN.

Flick calls for Germany reboot

Hansi Flick has asked for a “reboot” follwing Germany’s FIFA World Cup exit in the group stage despite a 4-2 victory against Costa Rica.

Advertisement

Japan’s shock upset over Spain saw Flick’s side finish third on goal difference and exit the tournament in the first round — just as they did in 2018.

“We do have players with top clubs and we do have the quality. For the future of German football, we need to train differently,” Flick told reporters.

“For years we’ve been talking about new goalkeepers and wingbacks… but what was always good was that we defended well. We need the basics (to be right).

Advertisement

“Spain are good at training young players, they know their tactics very well. In the next 10 years, we need to focus on the new generation of footballers.”

Germany scored only two goals before coming into the final group game and although Flick did not want to “look for excuses”, he admitted one of the reasons for their early exit was a lack of efficiency in front of goal.

“I think against Spain we had a compact defence but it goes without saying you also have to have automatisms. We didn’t have time to train, but it isn’t due to that,” Flick added.

“It would have been good to win against Spain, outrun the opponent and also reward ourselves with more goals – that would have been ideal. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do so.

“We fulfilled our duty today with a victory but the result could have been better.”

Enrique on Spain’s performance

Advertisement

Luis Enrique admitted that he would have had a “heart attack” after Spain’s incredible World Cup scare.

Japan pulled off a major shock and Spain had a major let-off because they were heading out with Germany for three minutes during a topsy turvy night in Group E.

Advertisement

Spain eventually went through on goal difference after Germany beat Costa Rica but Enrique admitted he was blissfully unaware that his side were on their way out.

Spain boss Enrique said: “We were knocked out? I didn’t know this. Why? I was paying attention to my match. I am not happy because we were defeated. Were we knocked out? If I found that out I would have had a heart attack.”

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Enrique also questioned Japan’s winning goal which stood despite the ball appearing to go out of play but VAR allowed Ao Tanaka’s winner to stand.

Enrique added: “Images must be wrong or fabricated? I saw an image and said that picture can’t be true. I have nothing else to say. I have full respect. I knew something was wrong asVAR was taking so long.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-12-2022 at 07:52:25 am
Next Story

Why tracking migration is important for nutrition schemes

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 02: Latest News
close