Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Mukesh Ambani likely bid for Arsenal – Reports

Mukesh Ambani was linked to making a bid for Manchester United and Liverpool.

ARS SPURSArsenal players celebrate after their teammate Granit Xhaka scored his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, at Emirates Stadium, in London, England, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, is reportedly linked to take over London club Arsenal. He had earlier reportedly bid for Manchester United and Liverpool.

“Ambani’s son Akash, 31, is, reported to be a big Arsenal fan and The Athletic has been told by sources who have to remain anonymous to protect business interests that the London club is the one the family would go for if they did enter the football world,” read a report published on Monday.

Mukesh Ambani, the Indian businessman who according to Forbes is the world’s 10th richest person with a worth of $90.7billion, has been proposed as making a shift into football by experts.

The Mirror claimed last month that Ambani was considering a bid for Liverpool, with FSG reportedly seeking around £4bn for the club.

A statement from FSG read: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably, we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.”

However, it is not the first time Mukesh Ambani had shown interest in buying a premier league clube. Back in 2010, along with Subroto Roy, chairman of Sahara Group, Reliance Industries wanted to bid for a 51 per cent stake in Liverpool. However, the rumours were denied by then Liverpool chief executive Christain Purslow.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 08:48:59 am
