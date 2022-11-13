Mukesh Ambani enters race to buy Liverpool: Reports

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, is reportedly eyeing up a bid to take over Liverpool after the club were put up for sale by their current owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

According to the Mirror, the FSG are willing to sell for £4bn, and there is a greater desire to buy the Merseyside club outright. Ambani, with a net worth of around £90billion and rated by Forbes as the eighth richest person in the world, has already enquired about the club.

FSG, who took charge of the Liverpool club in 2010, stunned the footballing world earlier this week when they said they would be open to listening to offers for the club.

A statement from FSG read: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably, we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.”

However, it is not the first time Mukesh Ambani had shown interest in buying Liverpool. Back in 2010, along with Subroto Roy, chairman of Sahara Group, Reliance Industries wanted to bid for a 51 per cent stake in Liverpool. However, the rumours were denied by then Liverpool chief executive Christain Purslow.