MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva gets a special jersey from Lionel Messi

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva gets a special signed jersey from Argentina superstar Lionel Messi. The pictures have been shared on Shakshi Dhoni’s Instagram story.

The photo of Ziva wearing the number 10 jersey and pointing towards the signature above it is written as “PARA ZIVA”. The post was captioned “Like father, like daughter!”

Lionel Messi wears jersey number 10 for Argentina and won the World Cup earlier this month in Qatar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni)

Messi will now return to his club PSG for resuming the Ligue-1 season in the first week of January and reunite with Kylian Mbappe.

Argentina defeated Mbappe’s France 4-2 on penalties in the final.

Meanwhile, after helping India to victory in the recently concluded Test series against Bangladesh, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant spent Christmas with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, an Insta post shared by Sakshi Dhoni revealed.