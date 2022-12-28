MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva gets a special jersey from Lionel Messi

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva gets a special signed jersey from Argentina superstar Lionel Messi. The pictures have been shared on Shakshi Dhoni’s Instagram story.
The photo of Ziva wearing the number 10 jersey and pointing towards the signature above it is written as “PARA ZIVA”. The post was captioned “Like father, like daughter!”
Lionel Messi wears jersey number 10 for Argentina and won the World Cup earlier this month in Qatar.
Messi will now return to his club PSG for resuming the Ligue-1 season in the first week of January and reunite with Kylian Mbappe.
Argentina defeated Mbappe’s France 4-2 on penalties in the final.
Meanwhile, after helping India to victory in the recently concluded Test series against Bangladesh, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant spent Christmas with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, an Insta post shared by Sakshi Dhoni revealed.
The photo was captioned, “To many more EPIC nights !” and showed Pant, Dhoni and Sakshi, along with a few other people celebrating Christmas.
Recently, Pant had scored 93 off 104 to help India get to 314 all out in their first innings in reply to Bangladesh’s 227. Between lunch and tea, the match which seemed to be hanging in balance was singlehandedly changed by Pant, whose 104-ball innings had seven fours and five huge sixes — a few of them being one handed lofts. By the time, he nicked one to Nurul Hasan behind the stumps, missing out on yet another Test hundred, he was completely done and didn’t come out to keep after experiencing cramps.