scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva gets a special jersey from Lionel Messi

The photo of Ziva wearing the number 10 jersey and pointing towards the signature above it is written as "PARA ZIVA". The post was captioned “Like father, like daughter!"

MS Dhoni (AP), Ziva singh Dhoni(screengrab), Lionel Messi(Reuters) from left to right
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva gets a special signed jersey from Argentina superstar Lionel Messi. The pictures have been shared on Shakshi Dhoni’s Instagram story.

The photo of Ziva wearing the number 10 jersey and pointing towards the signature above it is written as “PARA ZIVA”. The post was captioned “Like father, like daughter!”

Lionel Messi wears jersey number 10 for Argentina and won the World Cup earlier this month in Qatar.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni)

Messi will now return to his club PSG for resuming the Ligue-1 season in the first week of January and reunite with Kylian Mbappe.

Argentina defeated Mbappe’s France 4-2 on penalties in the final.

Meanwhile, after helping India to victory in the recently concluded Test series against Bangladesh, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant spent Christmas with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, an Insta post shared by Sakshi Dhoni revealed.

The photo was captioned, “To many more EPIC nights !” and showed Pant, Dhoni and Sakshi, along with a few other people celebrating Christmas.

Recently, Pant had scored 93 off 104 to help India get to 314 all out in their first innings in reply to Bangladesh’s 227. Between lunch and tea, the match which seemed to be hanging in balance was singlehandedly changed by Pant, whose 104-ball innings had seven fours and five huge sixes — a few of them being one handed lofts. By the time, he nicked one to Nurul Hasan behind the stumps, missing out on yet another Test hundred, he was completely done and didn’t come out to keep after experiencing cramps.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 13:56 IST
Next Story

MCD polls: BJP confident of numbers, rolls up sleeves for mayor, dy mayor posts

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 28: Latest News
close