When MS Dhoni dreamt about goalkeeping, what was Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s plans?

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is renowned for his lightning-quick wicket-keeping skills and has often been regarded as one of the best in business. However, during his childhood in Ranchi, the wicketkeeper-batsman had started off as a goalkeeper before his coach Keshav Bannerjee spotted his talent and turned his attention to keeping. Dhoni himself has acknowledged it on several occasions.

On Wednesday, India’s no 1 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu shared his version of the story with the fans.

Sharing a picture of his younger days on Twitter, the 6ft 5inch wrote: “While MS Dhoni wanted to be a goalkeeper, I had other plans as a kid.”

The picture shows the Bengaluru FC custodian in all whites with a cricket kit hung on his shoulder.

While MS Dhoni wanted to be a goalkeeper, i had other plans as a kid pic.twitter.com/cwHD27vx3L — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) May 13, 2020

Dhoni has kept himself aloof from the sport since India’s exit from the World Cup last year. After making his international debut in 2004, Dhoni has went on to feature in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is.

Gurpreet, on the other hand, has kept the guard for the Blue Tigers since making his debut in 2011. He’s also the first Indian to feature in UEFA Europa League while playing for Norwegian Tippeligaen club Stabaek FC.

In the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers against Asian Champions Qatar, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu remained firm between the post as India held the hosts for a 0-0 draw.

