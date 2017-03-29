MPs display football skills to promote FIFA-U17 World Cup

Sports Minister Vijay Goel (Courtesy: Twitter) Sports Minister Vijay Goel (Courtesy: Twitter)

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan ‘kicked off’ the mass football distribution programme for MPs near the Gandhi statue of Parliament. She also presented the MPs each with a football to promote the FIFA U17 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India later this year. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is holding a mass awareness programme to reach out to children and football fans across the country.

Several MPs including Praful Patel, chief of All India Football Federation (AIFF), Asansol MP Babul Supriyo, Prasun Banerjee, former captain of the Indian football team and Trinamool MP from Howrah and PK Sreemathi, CPM MP from Kannur displayed their football skills in front of Parliament. Sports Minister Vijay Goel, who is spearheading efforts to promote the U17 World Cup, also took part in the function.

This is the first time India is hosting the tournament with Kolkata’s Salk Lake stadium set to host the finals on October 28. Some of the other venues are Goa, Kochi, Guwahati and Navi Mumbai. New Delhi will host a few matches as well but not after Diwali as football authorities expressed concern regarding pollution level spike following the festival.

FIFA officials have inspected the venues across the country and released the schedule of the tournament.

