Mourinho’s Roma assistant banned for one month

Jose Mourinho’s assistant coach at AS Roma, Salvatore Foti, has been suspended for a month after insulting the match officials in their Coppa Italia quarter-final defeat to Cremonese, an Italian sports judge ruled on Friday.

Roma suffered a shock exit from the competition on Wednesday in a 2-1 loss to visitors Cremonese, who are bottom of Serie A.

Roma assistant Foti was sent off in the second half and has been suspended until the end of February for repeatedly offending the match officials, a Serie A statement said.

Foti also made threatening remarks towards a Cremonese official after they scored the opening goal and insulted the match director after going to his dressing room after the game, the statement added.

Roma, who are sixth in Serie A on 37 points, face Empoli on Saturday.