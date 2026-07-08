Football gods decide to look other way: Mourinho, Capello on Argentina vs Egypt

Egypt's Mohamed Salah (10) talks with Referee Francois Letexier, of France, during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

“Sometimes, even warriors lose because the devils decide the story should end differently.”

That’s how acclaimed Real Madrid manager described what happened in the Argentina-Egypt Round of 16 game, which ended with the defending champions continuing their title defence and the Pharaohs alleging “unfair” and “robbed” at the way they ended on the wrong side despite being 2-0 ahead till the 79th minute.

The former Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Manchester United and Tottenham – among several other clubs – manager has no doubt where his sympathy lay.

“Egypt have every reason to be proud of themselves. They stood toe-to-toe with one of the biggest football nations in the world and made them suffer for every minute. When I look at Egypt tonight, I don’t see failures. I see warriors. And sometimes, even warriors lose because the devils decide the story should end differently,” the Portuguese tactician was quoted as saying by SethOfficial on X.