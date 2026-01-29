Mourinho admits tactical confusion before Trubin’s dramatic winner

Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho celebrating at the end of Champions League match against Real Madrid. (PHOTO: AP)

José Mourinho revealed he was unaware Benfica needed a fourth goal against Real Madrid until the final moments, leading to an accidental tactical shift that produced one of the Champions League’s most dramatic finishes.

The Benfica manager initially substituted two forwards for defensive reinforcements while protecting a 3-2 lead Tuesday night, only to learn his team required another goal to advance to the playoff round.

“When I substituted António Silva and Ivanovic, I had no idea if 3-2 was enough. I just wanted to close the door,” Mourinho said after the match. “When I was told we needed one more goal, honestly I was upset. I was thinking, ‘Why was I not told a few seconds before?’”