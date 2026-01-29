Mourinho admits tactical confusion before Trubin’s dramatic winner

Pep Guardiola hails Mourinho’s strategy: ‘But it was good from Jose, wasn’t it?’

By: Express News Service
2 min readUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 04:59 PM IST
Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho celebrating at the end of Champions League match against Real Madrid. (PHOTO: AP)Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho celebrating at the end of Champions League match against Real Madrid. (PHOTO: AP)
José Mourinho revealed he was unaware Benfica needed a fourth goal against Real Madrid until the final moments, leading to an accidental tactical shift that produced one of the Champions League’s most dramatic finishes.

The Benfica manager initially substituted two forwards for defensive reinforcements while protecting a 3-2 lead Tuesday night, only to learn his team required another goal to advance to the playoff round.

“When I substituted António Silva and Ivanovic, I had no idea if 3-2 was enough. I just wanted to close the door,” Mourinho said after the match. “When I was told we needed one more goal, honestly I was upset. I was thinking, ‘Why was I not told a few seconds before?’”

Realizing the situation with Madrid down to nine men after two late red cards, Mourinho pushed center-back Nicolas Otamendi forward before sending goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin into the attacking area for a stoppage-time free kick.

Trubin headed home to complete a 4-2 victory and secure Benfica’s Champions League survival, sparking celebrations at Estádio da Luz.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, whose team’s automatic qualification could have been threatened by a Madrid comeback, acknowledged his rival’s gamble succeeded.

“We didn’t know Benfica needed a goal to qualify,” Guardiola said Wednesday. “When we saw the goalkeeper coming up we asked, ‘Why are you coming up?’ But it was a good strategy from José, wasn’t it?”

Story continues below this ad

Mourinho defended his approach, saying he had challenged players to win regardless of qualification implications.

“That was the pride behind the attitude,” he said. “I would be happy the same, winning the way we did against Real Madrid and being out.”

The keeper’s first career goal came after Raul Asensio and Rodrygo received red cards in stoppage time. Kylian Mbappé had twice given Madrid the lead before Andreas Schjelderup’s brace and Vangelis Pavlidis’ penalty put Benfica ahead.

Both clubs advance to the playoff round after missing automatic qualification for the round of 16.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
