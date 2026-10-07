Most goals in international football: Messi ends Argentina career as second highest scorer

Lionel Messi brought the curtains down on his sensational 21-year Argentina career on Tuesday night in Buenos Aires during a 3-0 win over Benin. And in customary Messi fashion, the Argentina talisman did not miss the scoresheet, having secured an assist and converted a penalty to lead a breezy win for the 2026 World Cup runners-up.

Messi played his first game on August 17, 2005, an infamous debut that lasted only 90 seconds after he copped a red card against Hungary.

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The 39-year-old ended his career with 126 goals in 207 appearances for the Albiceleste, the second-highest among all men, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (146).